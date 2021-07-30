Current Affairs in Short: 30 July 2021

Govt releases Rs 8,257.88 cr to States, UTs towards India COVID-19 Emergency Response Package

•Dr Bharti Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare while replying in the Lok Sabha on July 30, 2021, said that the Government has released Rs 8,257.88 crores to Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) towards the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package during 2020-21.

•In 2019-20, the Government had released Rs 1,113.21 crores for the same.

•The Phase-II of India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package will be implemented from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, for which Rs 23,123 crores have been approved by the Cabinet.

• Phase-II of the package comprises Rs 15,000 crores as Central Component and Rs 8,123 crores as State Component.

•The daily Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) supply has been increased from 1,292 MTs per day in February 2021 to 8,593 MTs in April 2021.

Mission Youth J&K to support coaching of students for competitive exams

•Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on June 18, 2021, while chairing the Governing Body of the Mission Youth J&K in Jammu & Kashmir launched the scheme to support coaching of students for different competitive exams, including civil services exams.

•Dr Shahid Iqbal, Mission Youth CEO and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, informed that the Finance department has been approved the draft guidelines proposed by Mission Youth.

•The Scheme will cover coaching for different competitive exams conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), J&K Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commissioner, Service Selection Board, and various other recruitment authorities.

•The Scheme will offer educational support, coaching facilities, and other requirements of 3,000 students preparing for competitive exams.

First Indian goods train on restored Chilahati-Haldibari route to leave for Bangladesh

•The first Indian goods train on the restored Chilahati-Haldibari rail route between India and Bangladesh will leave the Alipurduar section of India for Bangladesh on July 31, 2021.

•The 30-wagons goods train carrying stone chips for Bangladesh is expected to reach Bangladesh by August 1, 2021.

•During the virtual summit attended by PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, the Chilahati-Haldibari rail route was re-opened in December 2020, however, operations could not begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

•55 years ago, the Chilahati-Haldibari rail route was shut down amid the India-Pakistan war of 1965.

•Currently, there are five rail routes connecting India and Bangladesh: Chilahati-Haldibari, Singhabad-Rohanpur, Petrapole-Benapole, Gede-Darshana, and Radhikapur-Birol.

DGCA extends suspension of international flights till August 31

•The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 30, 2021, announced that the suspension of international flights from and to the country has been extended till August 31 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

•The suspension is not applicable for international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the DGCA.

•More than 2,500 repatriation flights were approved to uplift stranded passengers to and from India during the suspension period.

•‘Transport Bubble’ agreements have been signed with the US, Kuwait, Germany, and France to allow the movement of passenger or uplifting stranded passengers from and to India.

•India has suspended all international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India, Russia navies conduct two-day Indra Navy exercise in Baltic Sea

•India Navy and Russian Navy conducted the 12th edition of Indra Navy exercise in the Baltic Sea from July 28 to July 29, 2021.

•Exercise Indra Navy is a biennial bilateral maritime exercise that was incepted in 2003. The exercise showcases the long-term strategic relationship between the Indian Navy and Russian Navy.

•The 12th Indra Navy exercise was held as a part of the visit of INS Tabar to St. Petersburg, Russia, to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy.

•The Frigate INS Tabar represented the Indian Navy in the exercise while the Corvettes RFS Odintsovo and RFS Zelyony Dol represented the Russian Navy.

•The two-day exercise comprised various fleet operations such as seamanship evolutions, helicopter ops, underway replenishment drills, boarding drills, and anti-air firings.