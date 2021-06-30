Current Affairs in Short: 30 June 2021

Dutee Chand qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 100m and 200m

• Indian sprinter Dutee Chand qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 100m and 200m events through the World Rankings quota on June 30, 2021.

• Dutee Chand had previously missed her Olympic qualification time by just 0.02 seconds after finishing fourth in the women's 100m final at the ongoing 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

• However, 22 spots were available in 100m and 15 spots in 200m through the World Rankings route. Dutee Chand's world no.44 rank in 100m and world no. 51 rank in 200m made her eligible to book her Tokyo berth.

• The sprinter scripted a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala last week.

• Hima Das, on the other hand, failed to book her berth for Tokyo 2020 through the World Rankings quota. She had also fallen short of securing the direct qualification as her best timing of 22.88s came in the Indian Grand Prix 4. She missed the 200m qualifying mark by 00.08 seconds.

Delhi Government schools to conduct physical PTMs from Jul 19-31: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

• Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed on June 30, 2021 that the Delhi government schools will hold physical Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) for all classes from July 19 to July 31 to discuss kids' progress in the new normal.

• Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said that special PTMs will be conducted for students of class 6 who have joined the government schools this year from municipal schools.

• He said that the schools have been closed in Delhi since March 2020. Though they were briefly opened for senior classes earlier this year but again had to be closed due to the Covid-19 situation and there is no possibility of reopening schools anytime soon right now.

• Hence, the government has decided to call parents to physically attend the PTMs being conducted from July 19 to 31 to be updated about the students' progress, their needs and challenges and how they can adapt better in the new normal.

Delimitation Commission to visit J&K between July 6-9

• The delimitation commission will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir between July 6-9 to gather first-hand information of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies, informed the Election Commission on June 30, 2021.

• The commission is expected to interact with all political parties, public representatives and officials of the Union Territory and expects all stakeholders will cooperate in this endeavour and provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely.

• The delimitation commission has been tasked with redrawing the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir to pave way for assembly elections in the future.

PM Narendra Modi to address doctors on National Doctors' Day on July 1st

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the doctors' fraternity during a programme organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to commemorate National Doctor' Day on July 1, 2021.

• The Prime Minister wrote in a Twitter post, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19."

The Prime Minister had assured earlier that doctors will be respected, protected and safeguarded.

• National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1st to recognize the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. The date varies from nation to nation depending upon the commemoration event used to mark the day.

• The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised

• Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was discharged earlier, has been admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital again after he complained of breathlessness.

• The 98-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. This is his second visit to the hospital in the month of June. He had been hospitalised earlier on June 6 after a similar complaint.

• He had then been diagnosed with pleural effusion and was put on oxygen support in the ICU ward. He was discharged a few days later after a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

• As per a family friend, the actor's condition is currently 'stable' but official health updated is awaited from his wife Saira Banu and their spokesperson.