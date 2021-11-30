Current Affairs in Short: 30 November 2021

Delhi CM holds meeting with officials on Omicron variant

• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the officials on the Omicron variant on November 30, 2021. He informed after the meeting that while they hope Omicron doesn't come to India, but they need to be prepared as responsible governments.

• The Chief Minister informed that as far as the beds are concerned, the state has prepared around 30,000 oxygen beds, which include 10,000 ICU beds.

• He also informed that by combining all hospitals in Delhi, Delhi has around 750 MT oxygen capacity. He said that an extra storage capacity of 442 MT is also being prepared.

Noted Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away

• Noted Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on November 30, 2021. He was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. He was 66.

• The hospital authorities revealed in a statement that the veteran lyricist, aged 66, passed away due to lung cancer-related complications. The Padma Shri awardee had been hospitalized for lung-related ailments on November 24th at KIMS Hospital Secunderabad.

• Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has written lyrics for over 3,000 songs till 2020. He had received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for his contributions in the field of arts and aesthetics.

World AIDS Day to be observed on December 1st

• World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1st to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS. The day has become one of the most widely recognized international health days.

• World AIDS Day aims to raise awareness about the disease and commemorate those who have passed away due to it and celebrate victories in the field such as increased access to treatment and prevention services.

• The day aims to spread correct information such as the fact that Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a contagious virus that leads to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Many people confuse the terms and consider both as synonymous but they are not. AIDS is the last stage of the HIV virus. HIV patients can prevent AIDS by taking HIV medication regularly.

• The day also throws emphasis on the fact that HIV cannot be spread by touch, cough or handshake or sharing food with the HIV-infected person. It can only spread through unprotected sexual contact with a person or infected needles and infected blood.

PM Modi to inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on December 3

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a leadership Forum on Financial Technology (FinTech) on December 3, 2021. The forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond'; with various sub-themes.

• The forum aims to bring together leading minds of the world in business, policy, and technology to discuss and come up with innovative ideas that can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth.

• The forum will witness participation by almost 70 countries and leading industrial figures including Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son.

Home Affairs Ministry extends Covid containment measures till December 31st

• The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 30, 2021, extended the validity of Covid containment measures till December 31, 2021, in view of the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant- Omicron.

• The Home Minister has directed the state governments to take proactive containment measures. The MHA order was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all states and union territories.

• The MHA order has been sent to the chief secretaries of all states and it directs the states to ensure rigorous screening and testing at all international arrivals. The contacts will also be closely tracked and tested.