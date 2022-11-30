Current Affairs in Short: 30 November 2022
As many as 100 monuments in India will be lit up with the G20 Logo on December 1, 2022, as India will formally take over the G20 Presidency.
Current Affairs in Short
100 Monuments in India to be illuminated on day one of India’s Presidency of G-20
- As many as 100 monuments in India will be lit up with the G20 Logo on December 1, 2022, as India will formally take over the G20 Presidency.
- The logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colors of India’s National Flag- Saffron, White, Green, and Blue.
- It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s National flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life.
- The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth One Family and One Future.
- During the course of its Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country.
NITI Aayog launches CCUS Policy Framework
- NITI Aayog launched the carbon capture utilization and storage policy framework and its Deployment Mechanism in India.
- The report was launched by the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Suman Bery, in the presence of the Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other officials in New Delhi.
- The report was prepared on the valuable inputs provided by the various stakeholders from the Energy and Power Sector (E&P).
- As India is the third largest emitter of CO2 in the world after China and the US, carbon capture utilization and storage is an essential imperative for India to reach its Decarbonisation Goals.
Preeti Sudan takes oath of Office and Secrecy as UPSC Member
- The former Health Secretary Preeti Sudan takes the oath of Office and Secrecy as the Union Public Service Commission Member in New Delhi.
- UPSC Chairman D. Manoj Soni administered the oath to Mrs. Sudan at the Central Hall, UPSC Main building.
- Preeti Sudan is a 1983 batch Andhra Pradesh Cadre retired Indian Administrative Service Officer.
- The former IAS officer has notable contributions in initiating India’s two flagship programs Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and Ayushman Bharat.
France’s Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee at Men’s World Cup Game
- History will be made when Costa Rica faces Germany on December 1, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium when Stephanie Frappart from France will become the first woman in the history of the FIFA World Cup to referee a finals match in the men’s tournament.
- Frappart, who will be the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup Match, will be joined by the assistant referees Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina for the crucial Group E game.
- Notably, it will not be the first time that the French referee has written her name in the history of Football. She was also the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League game.
- Frappart said in an official statement, the men’s World cup is the most important sporting competition in the world. I was the first referee in France and in Europe, so I know how to deal with it.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.