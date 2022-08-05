Current Affairs in Short: 5 August 2022
Indian Navy’s women officers created history after they completed the first-ever all-women independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier 28 aircraft.
Current Affairs in Short
Indian Navy’s all-women crew creates history by completing the first Independent maritime surveillance
- Indian Navy’s women officers have created history after they completed the first-ever all-women independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier 28 aircraft.
- The mission was carried out by five officers of the Indian Navy Air Squadron (INAS) 314 based at the Naval Air Enclave at Gujarat’s Porbandar.
- The aircraft was captained by the Mission Commander, Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, who had pilots, Lt Shivangi and Lt Apurva Gite, and Tactical and Sensor officers, Lt Pooja Panda and SLt Pooja Shekhawat in her team.
- The first-of-its-kind military flying mission is expected to pave the way for women officers in the aviation cadre to assume greater responsibility and aspire for more challenging roles.
Polling for the election of new Vice President of India to be held on August 6
- The polling for the election of the new Vice President of India will be held on August 6, 2022.
- The polling will take place at the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 PM. Jagdeep Dhankhar has been named as the NDA candidate, while Margaret Alva is the Opposition’s candidate.
- Vice President of India is elected by the Members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferrable vote.
- The counting will take place at the Parliament House after the voting on August 6, 2022. The term of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is ending on the 10th of this month.
Government sets target of increasing the Natural Gas in primary energy mix by 15% by 2030
- The Government of India has set a target of increasing Natural Gas in the primary energy mix by 15 percent by 2030.
- While replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural gas said that at present the use of Natural Gas is only 6.3 percent.
- To increase natural gas usage, initiatives such as the expansion of the National Gas grid to 33 thousand 500 kilometers, allocation of domestic gas to CNG for transport, and PNG for domestic purposes are taken.
- By the end of May 2022, a total of Four thousand 531 CNG stations have been established by the authorized entities.
United States declare Monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency
- The United States of America has declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency indicating that the virus has a significant risk for Americans.
- The announcement was made by President Joe Biden’s health secretary Xavier Becerra. The designation will also free up the emergency funds and lift some of the bureaucratic hurdles.
- The decision came after the President and the Becerra came under immense pressure from the activists and public health experts to move more aggressively to combat the outbreak.
