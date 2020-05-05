Current Affairs in Short: 5 May 2020

Government suspends all visas, bars travel by OCI card holders

• The government has suspended all the existing visas, except for a few exceptions, granted to foreign nationals till international air travel remains suspended to and from India due to coronavirus pandemic.

• The Home Ministry has also barred travel by Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders till international travel remains suspended.

• However, the Home Ministry has extended the visas of the foreigners stranded in India due to the lockdown for a period of 30 days beyond the re-opening of international travel.

• The OCI cardholders, who are already in India, can also stay in the country for "any length of time".

Indian Navy launches “Samudra Setu” Operation

• The Indian Navy has launched ‘Samudra Setu’ operation as a part of the nation's efforts to bring back Indian citizens from abroad. The operation’s name means ‘sea bridge’.

• Under the operation, INS Jalashwa and Magar have departed for the port of Male in the Maldives to begin the evacuation of Indian citizens.

• The Indian Mission in the Maldives is preparing a list of Indian nationals, who will be evacuated by the Indian naval ships. The evacuees will undergo medical screening before embarking the ships. Around 1000 people are expected to be evacuated in the first trip.

Ministry of Commerce recommends continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical\

• The Commerce Ministry has recommended the continuation of anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical that is used in the food and pharma industry.

• The ministry's investigation arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) informed that there is "positive" evidence that removal of the existing anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical Sodium Citrate would cause injury to the domestic industry.

• The directorate has recommended two duties USD 96.05 per tonne and USD 152.78 per tonne. The finance ministry will be taking the final decision to impose duty.

• The anti-dumping duty is imposed to ensure fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for the domestic producers.

China launches large rocket ‘ Long March 5B carrier’

• China's new Long March 5B carrier rocket took its maiden flight on May 5, 2020 carrying the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space.

• The large white rocket blasted off from Wenchang Space Launch Centre in China's island province of Hainan. Around 488 seconds later, the experimental spacecraft with no crew separated from the rocket and entered its planned orbit along with the cargo return capsule.

• The successful launch of the spacecraft is the third step towards China's manned space program, which includes the construction of a space station.

• The large rocket, Long March-5B carries, has been developed primarily for China’s manned space programme. It will be used to launch the various modules of the future space station.

Tripura launches Whatsapp number for corruption complaints

• Tripura state government has launched a Whatsapp number, which people can use to launch complaints regarding corruption.

• Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has promised to take the necessary actions within 24 hours itself.

• The state CM tweeted saying that their main aim is a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The government has launched the WhatsApp number to bring more transparency in governance.

• The state citizens can Whatsapp on this number- 8794534501, if they have a complaint with evidence regarding any corruption. The identity of the complainant will be kept as a secret.