Current Affairs in Short: 5 May 2021

Eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo infected with COVID-19

•Eight Asiatic lions in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19 virus. The lions had shown signs of respiratory distress due to which the authorities collected samples from their nose, throat and respiratory tract under anesthesia on April 24, 2021. This was informed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

•The detailed diagnostic tests and report have confirmed that the eight lions have SARS-CoV2 virus. The infection was not caused by any variant of concern, as per further analyses of the samples.

•All the eight lions have been isolated and currently, doctors are monitoring the health condition of the animals to ensure proper care is given. They are responding well to the treatment and are behaving normally and eating well.

•Based on past experience with zoo animals in other parts of the world, there is no factual evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans any further, it stated.

Eight English players back home safely, remaining three to leave India soon: ECB

•The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that eight of their total 11 players who were a part of IPL 2021 have returned home after the season was postponed indefinitely on May 4, 2021.

•The eight players who have returned to England include Joss Buttley (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Tom Curran (DC), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Chris Woakes (DC), Jason Roy (SRH), Moeen Ali (CSK) and Sam Billings (DC). All of them are currently in quarantine in government approved hotels.

•The remaining three players- Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and skipper Eoin Morgan are set to leave India in the next 48 hours.

•The BCCI said that it will do everything to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

•The cricket board is planning to repatriate the entire Australian contingent as well, as soon as possible. This was informed by Cricket Australia's Interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley.

•Hockley informed that the BCCI is looking to arrange charter flights for the Australian players from Sri Lanka or Maldives. This is because Australia has put a strict travel ban from travellers from India including its own citizens.

•The CA Interim CEO went on to praise the BCCI's effort to get the Australian players back to their homes.

BCCI looking to hold remaining IPL matches in September window

•The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to host the remaining matches of the Indian Premier league 2021.

•A senior BCCI official informed that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed.The league has now been postponed indefinitely due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

•The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India in October and November this year.

Four Indian women cricketers to feature in ECB's inaugural edition of The Hundred

•Four Indian women cricketers including T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, deputy captain Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues have been given a no objective certificate (NOC) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to participate in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

•The Hundred is a league that is being organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board. Participating in the league would be a good experience for these players.

•The Hundred will feature eight teams that will take on each other. The first match will be played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.