Current Affairs in Short: 7 February 2020

SAI, Hockey India launch high performance centres

• The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Hockey India announced on February 6, 2020 that they will be setting up seven High Performance Centres across the country. The centres will provide state-of-the-art facilities to junior and sub-Junior hockey players.

• The move is aimed at grooming young talent keeping in mind the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games. Hockey India will be monitoring the centres. High Performance Directors will also be appointed.

• The centres will be established under the Khelo India scheme. The centres will provide expert professional training, utilization of sports science and education of the youngsters. The programme will also aim to provide the athletes with international exposure.

• While four centres including the National Hockey Academy at Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, SAI Sundergarh in Odisha, SAI UDMCC in Bhopal and SAI Bengaluru will be active within the next three months, the remaining three centres will be developed over the next year.

Madhya Pradesh to deploy drones to map villages

• The Madhya Pradesh state government has decided to deploy drones to map villages. This will be the first time that drone technology is used to make maps in the state.

• Till now, all the land survey work in the satet was either done manually or with the help of satellite images.

• The map of the population area will be created on a scale of 1: 500, which will help a clearer picture of the population area. Around 55000 villages have been selected for mapping.

• The state’s revenue department signed an agreement with the Survey of India for the same on February 6, 2020.

Chandrakant Mali creates three records in men’s 109kg title victory

• Indian weightlifter Chandrakant Mali created three records in men’s 109kg category on the concluding day of the National Championships at Kolkata on February 7, 2020.

• Mali convincingly won the gold, while Ankit Chhoker and VA Christopher won silver and bronze respectively.

• S Mirabai Chanu (women’s 49kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg) were adjudged as ‘Best Lifters’ at the Championships.

Indian women’s hockey team cancels tour of China

• The Indian women's hockey team has cancelled its tour of China due to the deadly outbreak of Novel coronavirus.

• The Hockey India federation will now have to find an opponent to compete with India as part of its preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.

• The task is difficult as most of the other top teams are unavailable due to their participation in the FIH Pro- Hockey League. The Indian women's team was supposed to travel to China from March 14 to 25.

Rakhi Halder wins gold at National Weightlifting Championships

• Rakhi Halder has won the gold medal in 64 kg category at the senior women’s National Weightlifting Championships in Kolkata. This is the Championship’s 35th edition.

• Rakhi Halder had performed her personal best of 218 kg at the Qatar International Cup in 2019 to bag the bronze medal. She is ranked at the 19th position in the Olympic qualifiers list.

• Halder is an Indian Railways employee and she had won the gold medal with a total lift of 214 kg at the Commonwealth Championship in June 2019.