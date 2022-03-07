Current Affairs in Short: 7 March 2022

India’s first indigenous flying trainer HANSA-NG successfully completes sea level trials

• India’s first indigenous flying trainer HANSA-NG successfully completed the seal level trials at Puducherry from February 19 to March 5, 2022.

•H ANSA-NG has been designed and developed by CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore. The aircraft was flown to Puducherry covering 140 nautical miles in one and a half hours at a cruising speed of 155 km hour on February 19.

• The objective of the sea level trials was to evaluate the handling qualities, balked handling, climb and cruise performance, and other system performances.

• HANSA-NG has been designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and it is an ideal aircraft for commercial pilot licensing because of its low cost and low fuel consumption.

9th edition of Sri Lanka-India naval exercise SLINEX begins in Vishakhapatnam

• The 9th edition of Sri Lanka-India naval exercise SLINEX has begun on March 7, 2022, in Vishakhapatnam.

• The naval exercise will be held in two phases the harbor phase at Vishakhapatnam on March 7 and 8 and the harbor phase on March 9 and March 10 in the Bay of Bengal.

• Naval exercise SLINEX aims to enhance inter-operability, exchange best practices, improve mutual understanding for multi-faceted maritime operations between Indian and Sri Lankan Navy.

• The Harbour Phase of the SLINEX exercise will include the cultural, professional, sporting, and social exchanges.

Government launches Donate-a-Pension Programme

• The Central Government has launched Donate-a-Pension Programme which is an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme.

• Under the program, the citizens can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff including the drivers, domestic workers, and helpers.

• The Union Minister Bhupendra Yada said that under the programme, workers in the unorganized sector with the age group of 18-40 years can register themselves and also deposit a minimum of Rs. 660 to Rs. 240 every year depending on their age.

• After the workers attain 60 years, they will receive the minimum assured pension of Rs. 3,000 per month.

Prime Minister Modi to address a seminar on International Women’s Day in Kutch tomorrow

• PM Modi will address a seminar on International Women’s Day in Kutch at 6 PM via video conferencing.

• The seminar in Kutch is being organized to recognize the role of women saints in society as well as their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women will attend the seminar in Dhordo.

• The seminar in Kutch will include sessions on culture, female upliftment, religion, security, social status, and the role of women in Indian culture.

North Korea performs key tests needed to develop spy satellite

• Data transmission and other key tests have been performed by North Korea that is needed to develop a spy satellite.

• As per the North Korean Central News Agency, the country conducted another important test on March 5, 2022, under its plan to develop a reconnaissance satellite.

• The agency added that the authorities tested the satellite’s data transmission and the reception system and its ground-based control system.

• The move has come as North Korea has been carrying out a spate of ballistic missiles launches- including one detected by South Korea this week.