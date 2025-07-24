What is the India-UK Landmark Free Trade Agreement? Check Key Highlights

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is a landmark deal between India and the United Kingdom.

It aims to significantly boost trade and investment between the two countries. This agreement was framed to reduce or remove barriers like customs duties on a wide range of goods and services.

Both nations, represented by their respective governments and trade ministries, worked to finalise the pact. Key leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have been instrumental in these negotiations.

The FTA seeks to create new opportunities for businesses, encourage investment, and ultimately lead to economic growth and job creation in both India and the UK.

What is the India-UK Landmark Free Trade Agreement?





