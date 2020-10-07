Current Affairs in Short: 7 October 2020

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami named AIADMK's CM candidate for 2021 Tamil Nadu polls

• Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has been named as the chief ministerial candidate of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AAIDMK) for Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly polls.

• The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselva during a press conference on October 7, 2020.

Australian women's cricket team equals world-record for most consecutive ODI victories

• Australian women's cricket team on October 7, 2020 equaled the world record for the most consecutive ODI victories after they defeated New Zealand by 232 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series.

• The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by the Australian men's cricket team led by the then skipper Ricky Ponting after they had registered 21 consecutive wins in 2003.

• But with this win over New Zealand at the Allan Border Field, the Australian women's team has now equaled the record.

NIT Warangal graduates launch e-commerce platform for weavers to sell their products directly to customers

• Three NIT Warangal graduates have launched an e-commerce platform-- 'Pickmycloth'--for the weavers to directly sell their products to the customers and thus bridging the gap between them and eradicating middlemen.

• The weaver will get a notification as soon as the order is placed on the 'Pickmycloth' platform. The weaver will then pack the product, label it and then the product will be delivered to the customer.

• Almost 700 weavers have been listed at the platform from several locations of the country, out of which 400 weavers are active.

• The weavers can earn the desired price for their products through the Pickmycloth platform and even the customers will get the handloom at a bit less price.

US President Donald Trump instructs representatives to halt COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election

• US President Donald Trump on October 6, 2020 told his representatives to stop negotiating with Democrats in the Congress over a new round of coronavirus relief aid until after the November 3 election.

• Trump has rejected the request of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who had asked for an amount of USD 2.4 trillion to bailout Democratic states.

• US President stated that the we are leading the World in Economic Recovery and the best is yet to come. The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, 2020.

WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 spread in Mumbai's Dharavi

• The World Bank on October 7, 2020 praised the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums.

• WHO said that its success has stemmed from a combination of “customised solutions”, community involvement and perseverance.

• Dharavi is located in India's commercial capital Mumbai is spread over an area of 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 650,000.

• The people in Dharavi live in shanties and dilapidated buildings with narrow lanes and open sewers.

• The first case of COVID-19 was detected in Dharavi on April 1, nearly three weeks after Mumbai recorded its maiden positive case on March 11.