Current Affairs in Short: 9 August 2022
Current Affairs in Short
India, US begins joint special forces exercise in Himachal Pradesh
- The 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercises ‘Ex Vajra Prahar 2022’ commenced at the Special Forces Training School at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh.
- The series of joint exercises aims at sharing best practices and experiences in the areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.
- The annual exercise is held alternatively between India and the United States and the 12th edition of the exercise was held in Washington in 2021.
- As per the Defence Ministry, this joint exercise is a significant step in strengthening the traditional bond of friendship between the special forces of both nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate nation 2G ethanol Plant at Panipat in Haryana
- The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 2nd Generation (2G) ethanol plant at Panipat in Haryana virtually on August 10, 2022.
- The plant is a part of long series of steps that are taken by the government over the years to boost production and the usage of biofuels in India.
- It is also in line with PM Modi’s constant endeavor to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, efficient, and sustainable.
- The 2G Ethanol plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs. 9,000 crores by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Government offers use of indigenous 5G test bed for free to start-ups and MSMEs
- The Central Government has decided to offer the use of the indigenous 5G Test Bed for free to the government-recognized start-ups and MSMEs for the next six months up to January 2023.
- The decision has been taken with the objective of boosting the 5G ecosystem within India and achieving the objective of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.
- The facility will also be available at a very nominal rate to all the stakeholders in this field.
- The Department of Telecommunications has approved the financial grant for the multi-institute collaborative project to set up the ‘Indigenous 5G Test Bed’.
Olivia Newton-John, iconic pop star and ‘Grease’ actor, passes away at 73
- The four-time Grammy winner Singer-Songwriter and actor Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with breast cancer.
- Olivia Newton-John starred in the beloved movie musical ‘Grease’. The news of her demise was confirmed by her husband on her official Instagram handle.
- Though Newton-John’s cause of death was not specified, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that surfaced for the third time in 2017.
