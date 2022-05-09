Current Affairs in Short: 9 May 2022
Government gives security clearance to Jet Airways 2.0
- The Ministry of Home Affairs gave clearance to the new promoters of Jet Airways in order to resume the commercial operations in the country.
- The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways. The airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and it operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.
- Jet Airways 2.0 plans on resuming its commercial flight operations in the next few months. The airline conducted a Hyderabad-Delhi positioning ferry flight on May 5. It was its first flight since 2019 when it ceased operations after it went bankrupt.
- After the successful test flight, the CEO of Jet Airways 2.0 said that it was a very emotional moment for the whole Jet Airways family.
Indian Air Force’s Rs. 35,000 crore plan to upgrade Su-30 fighter fleet put on backburner
- Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the IAF’s plan of upgrading the fleet of its Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft has been put on the backburner for now.
- The deal for the 12 most advanced Su-30 MKI aircraft worth over Rs. 20,000 crores would also be delayed as the stakeholders will now have to add more made-in-India content in the planes as per the current government’s policy.
- The IAF was planning to upgrade 85 of their planes up to the latest standards in collaboration with Russians and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
- The plan was to equip the Su-30 aircraft with more powerful radars and the latest electronic warfare capabilities.
Adani Group acquires franchise in upcoming UAE’s T20 League
- India’s Adani Sportsline, part of Adani Group, had made a landmark foray into the franchise cricket by acquiring the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE’s flagship T20 League.
- Licensed by Emirates Cricket Board, the UAE T20 League is an annual event that will feature the six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event.
- Top players from all the cricket-playing countries are expected to be in the line up of different teams for the tournament.
- The league in UAE will also provide a platform and exposure to the upcoming young cricketers.
Justices JB Pardiwala, Sudhanshu Dhulia take oath as Supreme Court judges
- Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice JP Pardiwala as Supreme Court Judges.
- After the appointment of the two judges, the apex court will now function at its full strength of 34.
- The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI NV Ramana had earlier recommended to the Central Government the elevation of Justices Dhulia and Pardiwala, for appointment as top court judges.
- Justice Dhulia is the second judge to be elevated from Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Dhulia is from Madanpur, a remote village located in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.
EAM S. Jaishankar speaks with his Jamaican counterpart
- The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar spoke to his Jamaican counterpart Kamina J Smith.
- The ministers discussed the preparations for the historic visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Jamaica.
- EAM was also apprised of Smith’s candidature for Commonwealth Secretary-General.
