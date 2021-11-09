Current Affairs in Short: 9 November 2021

Centre amends Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011

•The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011 for increasing protection of consumer rights. The amendments will come into effect from April 1, 2022.

•The Consumer Affairs Ministry omitted Rule 5 defining Schedule II determining the pack sizes of different types of commodities. The Ministry introduced a new provision for indicating the unit sale price on pre-packed commodities to enable easier comparison of prices of commodities at the time of purchase.

•The amendment makes it mandatory to declare the date of manufacturing on the pre-packed commodities for pre-packed commodities.

•The amendment has also made declaring MRP in Indian currency inclusive of all taxes. The removal of illustration has simplified the provisions for manufacturers for declaration of MRP on the pre-packed commodities.

Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sarada passes away at 75

•Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sarada passed away at the age of 75 on November 9, 2021. Sarada was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 7 after she reported difficulty in breathing.

•On November 8, Sarada suffered cardiac arrest while she was undergoing treatment. She died at the same hospital where she had worked as a nursing assistant for 27 years.

•Sarada had made her acting debut with Angakkuri movie in 1979. She had acted in several TV serials and more than 100 movies.

Vietnam launches country’s first metro rail service in Hanoi

•The Vietnam Railway on November 6, 2021, launched the country’s first metro rail service in Hanoi. The 13.1-km-long Line 2A of Hanoi Metro will connect Cat Linh to Yeh Nghia with 12 stations.

•The 12 stations on the Vietnam’s first metro rail service are Cat Linh, La Thanh, Thai Ha, Lang, Thoung Dinh, Vanh Dai 3, Phung Khoang, Van Quan, Ha Dong, La Khe, Van Khe and Yen Nghia.

•The Chinese firm CRRC has supplied a total of 13 Rolling Stock (metro trains) for Vietnam’s first metro rail service in Hanoi. CRRC delivered the first metro train to Vietnam in March 2017. Vietnam will use Third Rail DC for its metro rail service to ensure stability, safety, and urban landscape.

Rohit Sharma becomes 3rd cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men’s T20I World Cup 2021

•Indian batter Rohit Sharma on November 8, 2021, became the 3rd cricketer in the world who accumulated 3,000 T20I runs. Rohit achieved this feat during the match against Namibia in ICC men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

•Indian skipper Virat Kohli is currently at the top with a tally of 3,227 runs followed by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill with 3,115 runs and India’s Rohit Sharma with 3,0008 runs.

China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan navy

•China on November 8, 2021, delivered the largest and most advanced warship to the Pakistan navy in a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai. The frigate has been designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

•The Type 054/P frigate has been named PNS Tughril. The frigate is the first hull of the four ‘Type 054’ frigates batch being built for the Pakistan Navy. The Type 054 frigates can execute naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment.

•The PNS Tughril is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous potential for surveillance, surface-to-air, surface-to-surface, and underwater firepower. PNS Tughril is equipped with an electronic warfare system, modern self-defence capabilities, state-of-the-art combat management.

ICC T20 WC: BCCI, ECB receives approval for 100 per cent attendance for crowd for finals

•The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) received approval from the UAE authorities for 100 per cent attendance of the crowd for the ICC T20 World Cup finals.

•Approval for 100 per cent attendance means that all the 25,000 seats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be available for fans to fill for the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup on November 14, 2021. All COVID-19 protocols are to be followed.