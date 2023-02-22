Current Affairs in Short: February 22 2023
Shelly Oberoi Becomes New Delhi Mayor
- Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi won the mayoral elections with 150 votes in competition with the BJP candidate Rekha Gupta who received 116 votes.
- Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia applauded AAP’s Shelly Oberoi for winning this year’s mayoral elections.
- Also, another person from the AAP Party, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal was elected Deputy Mayor with 147 votes against BJP's Kamal Bagri who secured 116 votes. Two votes were considered invalid.
At ISSF World Cup, Tilottama Sen wins Bronze Medal
- A 14-year-old Indian teenager, Tilottama Sen has won a Bronze Medal in the 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF World Cup event.
- This is her 2nd bronze for India and 5th overall after coming in the top eight ranking round with a score of 262. Also, she missed the top position of a gold medal by a margin of 0.1.
- India is now at the top of the medal table having three golds, with Hungary, Britain and Slovakia winning the other three awarded. Four more finals are being scheduled for the upcoming days.
Vladimir Putin announces Russia’s dropout from New START Treaty
- Putin spoke at the Russian Federal Assembly, that Russia has withdrawn from the New START Pact which was signed between US and Russia.
- Joe Biden’s meeting with Kyiv also gives Putin a signal that the US is in full support of Ukraine which further encourages war at a global level.
- Putin also declares that Russia is now free and ready for nuclear tests.
Vivek Ramaswamy to participate in US Presidential Bid 2024
- Tech Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has announced in a tweet that now he would be seeking US Republican nominations next year.
- He is the second Indian-American after Nikki Haley in the race for US Presidential 2024.
- As the son of Indian immigrants from Kerala, he has completed his graduation and master's in Biology.
Seattle becomes First US City to end Caste Discrimination
- The Seattle City Council has issued orders to straight away put a ban on all the practices related to caste discrimination.
- Hindu Americans argue that this is considered against a specific community.
- The order was approved after 6-1 votes were received on February 21, 2023.
