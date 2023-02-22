Current Affairs in Short: February 22 2023

Shelly Oberoi Becomes New Delhi Mayor

Also, another person from the AAP Party, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal was elected Deputy Mayor with 147 votes against BJP's Kamal Bagri who secured 116 votes. Two votes were considered invalid.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi won the mayoral elections with 150 votes in competition with the BJP candidate Rekha Gupta who received 116 votes.

At ISSF World Cup, Tilottama Sen wins Bronze Medal

A 14-year-old Indian teenager, Tilottama Sen has won a Bronze Medal in the 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF World Cup event.

This is her 2nd bronze for India and 5th overall after coming in the top eight ranking round with a score of 262. Also, she missed the top position of a gold medal by a margin of 0.1.