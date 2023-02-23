Current Affairs in Short: February 23 2023
PM Modi talks about ‘Green Growth’ in Virtual Webinar
- An online webinar on ‘Green Growth’ was hosted by the Ministry of Power on February 23, 2023 (Thursday). Important schemes marked the attention of today’s webinar like the ‘PM Kusum’ and ‘GOBARdhan’ initiatives.
- The Prime Minister presents 3 foundations of Green Growth. He further talks about the increase in the Renewable Energy sector since the year 2014.
- PM Modi highlighted the key points from the Union Budget 2023. He says that Rs 19,000 crores are allotted to promote the private sector under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. He also proposed that India needs to elevate its battery storage capacity in the next 6-7 years.
6.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes Tajikistan today morning
- On February 23, 2023 (Thursday) an earthquake strikes the Tajikistan country at 5:37 am in the morning, followed by another one at 8:37 am of reportedly 7.2 magnitudes.
- Talking about the Epicentre, it has been told that the Gorno-Badakhshan area was the focal point, which is about 47 km from Murghob, Tajikistan.
- Apart from Tajikistan, the seismic waves were strongly felt in several countries like China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, etc.
Rifle Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins at ISSF World Cup
- Aishwary Pratap Singh wins the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup held on February 22, 2023, in Cairo.
- He bagged this position in the Men’s Individual 50m Rifle in the three positions competition event.
- This is India’s 6th medal that includes 4 gold in the tournament. Hence, India now comes on top of the medal tally.
India joins global ‘Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate’
- U.S. and UAE collectively launched the ‘Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate’ AIM4C in November 2021. India also joined the global platform.
- The aim was to strengthen investment and provide support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, as stated by the US Department of state.
- This initiative has resulted in the rise of investments to USD 8 billion at a global level. India has joined with as many as 275 partners out of which 42 are governments who are working together to accelerate the mission.
Aiden Markam made new Captain of SRH Team before IPL 2023
- South African Cricketer Aiden Markam has been designated as the new captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
- Markam takes charge by replacing the former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
- Earlier, he was the captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. It won the inaugural edition of the SA20th League this month. He also made the highest runs in this league with 366 runs from a total of 12 matches played at an average of 33.27 with 100 and 150 in the competition.
