Current Affairs in Short: February 23 2023

U.S. and UAE collectively launched the ‘Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate’ AIM4C in November 2021. India also joined the global platform.

The aim was to strengthen investment and provide support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, as stated by the US Department of state.

This initiative has resulted in the rise of investments to USD 8 billion at a global level. India has joined with as many as 275 partners out of which 42 are governments who are working together to accelerate the mission.