Current Affairs in Short: February 24 2023
Joe Biden nominates Ajay Banga as World Bank’s Chief
- The former CEO of Mastercard, Ajay Banga becomes the first Indian-American to be nominated by US President Joe Biden. He has been chosen for the position of the President of the World Bank on February 23, 2023.
- He is a graduate of Economics from DU College and has more than 30 years of experience administering various roles throughout his life.
- Previous President Barack Obama once elected him to join President’s Advisory Council on Trade Policy and Negotiations in February 2015. Banga postulated “mahagathbandhan” (Grand Alliance) & Biden believes that he is a great fit for the World Bank’s presidency role.
Cricketer Harry Brook makes World Record with Highest Runs
- English International Cricketer Harry Brook scored the highest number of runs and breaks the huge record of Vinod Kambli.
- He made a remarkable record of 184 on Day 1 of the second test of the New Zealand vs England match. He scored 807 runs in his first 9 nine set innings.
- Brook has the capability to outshine both Sunil Gavaskar and Sir Donald Bradman by the end of this test match.
‘Heath Emergency’ declared by Peru in view of Sudden Dengue Attack
- The Health Ministry in Peru country, South America has reported more than 11500 cases and 16 deaths due to the dengue outbreak.
- An emergency has been released which will continue for about 90 days. A significant increase of 72 per cent has been seen since 2022.
- The emergency was declared on February 23, 2023 (Thursday) in 13 departments operating in the country’s north, southeast and centre.
India Withdraws from Voting in UN General Assembly
- India abstains from all 3 votes at the UN General Assembly on February 24, 2023 (Friday). It has been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and a resolution has been proposed to end the war situation.
- The resolution of ‘lasting peace’ stated that Russia must remove its army forces and leave Ukraine.
- India is committed to multilateralism and according to the Indian government, dialogue and diplomacy are the only two appropriate solutions.
Award-winning Classical Dancer Kanak Rele Demise at 85
- Kanak Rele, the Iron Lady who popularised ‘Mohiniyattam’ passed away in Mumbai on February 22, 2023. The cause of her demise has been cardiac arrest.
- She was awarded the first Guru Gopinath National Puraskaram of the Government of Kerala. The legend Kanak Rele was also the founding director of the Nalanda Dance Research Institute.
- She obtained law degrees however she chose dance as her career field. Throughout her lifetime, this Indian Dancer was honoured with various prizes and awards including Padma Shri (1989), and Padma Bhushan (2013), among others.
