Current Affairs in Short: March 24 2023

PM Modi's Addressal at One World TB Summit

The Prime Minister awarded particular states and districts for putting efforts towards eradicating Tuberculosis across India.

One World TB Summit was held at Rudrakash Convention Centre. This was jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Stop TB Partnership.

PM Narendra Modi arrived at Varanasi to lay out the foundation stone of several projects of a proposal worth over Rs 1,780 crores.

Google Doodle remembers 77th Birthday of Kitty O’Neil

Texas native Kitty O’Neil faced many diseases. However, she learned communication skills and also acted as a stunt double in world-acclaimed Hollywood films.

Today i.e. March 24 marks the 77th Birth Anniversary. This great woman was deaf since childhood and in spite of this, she followed her lofty dreams. She became the ‘Fastest Woman in the World’.

The American stuntwoman cum racer Kitty O’Neil has been honoured by Google as the firm created a Doodle in respect of her.

Hockey India bagged the Best Organizer Award

At the award ceremony, the President of Hockey India Dr Dilip Tirkey felt proud over the honour. He expressed gratitude towards the stakeholders and others for their contributions.

The whole staff of Hockey India ensured the smooth functioning of the hockey tournament that was held in January 2023 in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.

Asian Hockey Federation presented the Best Organizer Award to Hockey India for their endless efforts in conducting the Odisha Men’s World Cup of 2023.

Viacom 18 to initiate Online Streaming of MotoGP in India

Viacom 18 Media Private Limited has announced exclusive rights and there will be live presentations including practice sessions.

Viacom 18, owned by the Reliance Group will be streaming MotoGP on online platforms such as JIO Cinema and Sports 18.

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar Demise at 68

Pradeep Sarkar dies today morning at the city hospital in Mumbai. He performed various roles in his career such as Director, Writer, Editor, etc.

He was on dialysis and his potassium level declined due to which he was rushed to the hospital and there he had his last breath.