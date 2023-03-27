Current Affairs in Short: March 27 2023
First Citizens Bank buys Entire Silicon Valley Bank
- America’s biggest bank First Citizens Bank acquires all loans and deposits of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 27, 2023.
- The deal was locked for worth $110 billion in assets, $56 billion of deposits and loans of $72 billion.
- This was done after the banking system collapsed recently. This is in line with the downturn of the economy across the globe.
Indian Government issues First Sovereign Green Bond
- HDFC Asset Management investment manager of HDFC (MF) recently filed for India’s first target maturity funds in order to track Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs).
- It includes tracking of the HDFC Nifty India Sovereign Green Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund as well as the HDFC Nifty India Sovereign Green Bond Jan 2033 Index Fund.
- The Government of India issued these sovereign green bonds which will be used in public sector projects. It can help to curb the carbon intensity of the economy.
Four Indian Women Win Gold Medal in Boxing Competition
- India is proud of the victorious results of the Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023. Four Indian women have won gold medals in various categories.
- These champions are Saweety Boora, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain.
- They topped the match in their respective bouts. The tournament was held between March 15 to 26, 2023.
BCCI releases Annual Players Contracts 2022-23
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the complete list of the Annual Player Contracts on March 26.
- The payment contracts have been prepared by the committee based on the recent performances of India’s cricket players team including senior men.
- As per the list, a few of the players are promoted such as Ravindra Jadeja who is entitled to the Grade A+ category. There are a total of 4 categories namely Grade A+, Grade A, Grade B and Grade C.
IPL 2023: Kolkata Night Riders team now has its new Captain
- Left-handed batter Nitish Rana has been made the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer is presently recovering from a back injury.
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) confirmed this news on March 27, 2023 (Monday) and the 29-year-old has been named the captain.
- He previously led his Delhi state team to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. KKR is hopeful that Iyer will participate in the IPL 2023 edition also.
