Current Affairs in Short: March 27 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the complete list of the Annual Player Contracts on March 26.

The payment contracts have been prepared by the committee based on the recent performances of India’s cricket players team including senior men.

As per the list, a few of the players are promoted such as Ravindra Jadeja who is entitled to the Grade A+ category. There are a total of 4 categories namely Grade A+, Grade A, Grade B and Grade C.