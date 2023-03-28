Current Affairs in Short: March 28 2023

Govt Abolished Licenses of Several Pharmaceuticals

It was revealed that these companies were selling adulterated drugs which further Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). Also, Indian-made cough syrups led to large-scale deaths across Gambia and Uzbekistan in 2022.

Almost 15 days ago, pharmaceuticals were closely scrutinized that were initiated in 20 states and union territories across India.

In an investigation conducted by the Indian Government, 18 out of 76 pharma companies got their licenses suspended as they were accused of producing misleading medicines.

Young AI Developer designed Disease Detection App

She developed Olger EyeScan after devoting her time to research and development. Using an advanced model set, it can reflect light and colour intensity, eye conditions, positioning, etc. Her innovation is under review in Apple’s App Store.

This Dubai-based young girl showcased her unique talent by posting on LinkedIn. The app can be used when scanned through iPhone.

Leena Rafeeq, an 11-year-old Kerala girl has made an Artificial Intelligence Application that can help locate several diseases and underlying health conditions.

PAN Aadhaar Link Last Date Postponed till June 30

The government posted about the PAN-Aadhaar Linking dates. It has been now extended to June 30, 2023, so that people can check and follow the compulsory income tax provisions.

Earlier, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was March 31, 2023. As per the guidelines, if anyone fails to link their two identity cards then their PANs will become out of service.