Current Affairs in Short: March 28 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes PAN-Aadhaar Link Update and New Quantum Telecom Link, among several others.
Current Affairs
Govt Abolished Licenses of Several Pharmaceuticals
- In an investigation conducted by the Indian Government, 18 out of 76 pharma companies got their licenses suspended as they were accused of producing misleading medicines.
- Almost 15 days ago, pharmaceuticals were closely scrutinized that were initiated in 20 states and union territories across India.
- It was revealed that these companies were selling adulterated drugs which further Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). Also, Indian-made cough syrups led to large-scale deaths across Gambia and Uzbekistan in 2022.
Young AI Developer designed Disease Detection App
- Leena Rafeeq, an 11-year-old Kerala girl has made an Artificial Intelligence Application that can help locate several diseases and underlying health conditions.
- This Dubai-based young girl showcased her unique talent by posting on LinkedIn. The app can be used when scanned through iPhone.
- She developed Olger EyeScan after devoting her time to research and development. Using an advanced model set, it can reflect light and colour intensity, eye conditions, positioning, etc. Her innovation is under review in Apple’s App Store.
PAN Aadhaar Link Last Date Postponed till June 30
- The government posted about the PAN-Aadhaar Linking dates. It has been now extended to June 30, 2023, so that people can check and follow the compulsory income tax provisions.
- Earlier, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was March 31, 2023. As per the guidelines, if anyone fails to link their two identity cards then their PANs will become out of service.
- Several political parties demanded that more time should be provided to the populace. It is important to do as directed otherwise people will have to face uninvited consequences.
Telecom Minister launched Quantum Communication Link
- Speaking on the occasion of the International Quantum Conclave, Ashwini Vaihsnaw, the IT Minister introduced the country’s first-ever telecom-secured network.
- This telecom link is now made active in Delhi which produces qubits. Qubits are Quantum sensors that enhance data security levels.
- With this system, it becomes difficult to break end-to-end encryptions. The Minister even held a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs for those tech hackers who can crack this quantum link.
OpenAI Chatbots now have Multiple Access
- The ChatGPTs created by OpenAI now have open access to the internet and with this, they acquire the capability ranging from opting for dinner cuisine to online food orders.
- This latest model can now recommend its users regarding making a choice of restaurants and almost everything which one looks for.
- Recent updates made to the system make it even more powerful as it gets connected to real-time information directly picked up from the web and customized to a person’s needs.
