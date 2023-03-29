Current Affairs in Short: March 29 2023
Ajay Singh takes over as IBA Vice President
- The former president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Ajay Singh now assumes the position of Vice President of the International Boxing Association (IBA).
- After the Women’s World Championships event, the IBA Directors Meeting was also held and his appointment was confirmed as the next VC
- Soon Croatia will be hosting the Youth World Championships for the first time.
Humza Yousaf wins Scotland Leadership Elections 2023
- Scottish National Party (SNP) elections were held in February and March 2023. The results came out to be victorious for Humza Yousaf.
- It was declared on March 27 that he will now be serving as the Head of the Scottish Parliament. 24,336 voted in favour of him.
- With this bid, he becomes the youngest Muslim to acquire this prestigious post in the Scottish Government. He promised to run independence campaigns.
UAE Introduced National Genome Strategy
- The President and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were present during the Genome Council where National Genome Strategy was presented.
- The objective of this program is to lay out inclusive legislative as well as governance structures.
- The plan is for about 10 years and will help in the overall improvement of the country. It is intended to arrange public health services.
Star Sports Channel appoints Ranveer Singh as its New Ambassador
- Famous Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh has been made Ambassador of Star Sports channel which is owned by Walt Disney Company, India.
- The sensational actor will be assigned the work of developing entertainment content.
- The mission is to enhance India in the area of sports. As per Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Study, Virat Kohli along with Ranveer Singh were both announced as the most esteemed stars.
BCCI partners with Herbalife Nutrition for IPL 2023
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India makes Herbalife its official partner for the upcoming Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) for the present season 2023.
- Spectators of Cricket can witness the goodness of these nutritional products that will increase the performance levels of sports persons.
- As per the schedule, IPL matches will be held between March 31 to May 26, 2023, across the country.
