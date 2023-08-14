Current Affairs One Liners: August 14 2023- Aditya-L1 Mission
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Agritech Start-up Farmers Fresh Zone, Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, Aditya-L1 etc.
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Agritech Start-up Farmers Fresh Zone, Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, Aditya-L1 etc.
1. With whom the Ministry of AYUSH is organizing the Global Summit on Traditional Medicine - World Health Organization
2. What is the theme of Independence Day this year- "Nation First Always First"
3. Which player holds the record for hitting most sixes for India in T20Is at the age of 20 or less - Tilak Verma
4. Who has been elected as the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan- Anwarul Haq Kakar
5. Which country won the title of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 – India
6. What is the name of the Indian mission sent by ISRO to study the Sun- Aditya-L1
7. Which agritech start-up has recently received recognition from the United Nations – Farmers Fresh Zone
8. From when to when the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being organized - 13 to 15 August
Also read:
Current Affairs Quiz: August 14 2023- 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS