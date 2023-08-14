Current Affairs One Liners: August 14 2023- Aditya-L1 Mission

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Agritech Start-up Farmers Fresh Zone, Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, Aditya-L1 etc.

1. With whom the Ministry of AYUSH is organizing the Global Summit on Traditional Medicine - World Health Organization

2. What is the theme of Independence Day this year- "Nation First Always First"

3. Which player holds the record for hitting most sixes for India in T20Is at the age of 20 or less - Tilak Verma

4. Who has been elected as the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan- Anwarul Haq Kakar

5. Which country won the title of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 – India

6. What is the name of the Indian mission sent by ISRO to study the Sun- Aditya-L1

7. Which agritech start-up has recently received recognition from the United Nations – Farmers Fresh Zone

8. From when to when the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being organized - 13 to 15 August

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: August 14 2023- 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Current Affairs Hindi One Liners 14 August 2023