Current Affairs Quiz: August 14 2023- 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Aditya-L1 Mission, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign etc.

1. What is the name of the Indian mission sent by ISRO to study the Sun?

(a) Aditya- 1

(b) Surya Mission

(c) Aditya-L1

(d) Bhaskar-1

2. Which country won the title of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023?

(a) India

(b) Malaysia

(c) Pakistan

(d) Nepal

3. From when till when the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being organised?

(a) 10 to 15 August

(b) 10 to 12 August

(c) 13 to 15 August

(d) 14 to 15 August

4. Which player holds the record for most sixes in T20Is for India at the age of 20 or under?

(a) Ishan Kishan

(b) Tilak Verma

(c) Yashasvi Jaiswal

(d) Shubman Gill

5. Who has been elected as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan?

(a) Asif Ali Zardari

(b) Mamnoon Hussain

(c) Anwarul Haque Kakar

(d) Imran Khan

6. With whom is the Ministry of AYUSH organizing the Global Summit on Traditional Medicine?

(a) NITI Aayog

(b) World Health Organization

(c) United Nation

(d) AIIMS

Answer:-

1. (c) Aditya-L1

The first Indian mission Aditya-L1 (Aditya-L1) sent by ISRO to study the Sun will be launched next month. It was told by ISRO that the satellite prepared at UR Rao Satellite Center, Bengaluru has been delivered to Sriharikota Spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. This satellite will be installed in the Halo orbit near the Lagrange point L1 of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth.

2. (a) India

The Indian men's hockey team has won the title by defeating Malaysia 4-3 in the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. With this win, India became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, surpassing three-time champions Pakistan. This was India's fourth title.

3. (c) 13 to 15 August

On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being organized across the country from 13 to 15 August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to participate in this campaign which will continue till 15th August. Appealing to people through social media platforms, PM Modi has asked them to upload their pictures with the tricolor on hargarhtiranga.com.

4. (b) Tilak Verma

India's young batsman Tilak Verma has set a new record for hitting most sixes for India in T20Is at the age of 20 or less. He has hit 7 sixes in T20Is so far. Earlier this record was in the name of Indian captain Rohit Sharma who had hit 4 sixes for India at the age of 20 or less.

5. (c) Anwarul Haque Kakar

Anwarul Haq Kakar has been appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. This decision was taken on the advice of the outgoing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Dr. This comes three days after Arif Alvi dissolved the Parliament of Pakistan. President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwarul Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister.

6. (b) World Health Organization

The first of its kind Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and co-hosted by the Ministry of AYUSH, will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on August 17-18, 2023. In the year 2022, WHO established the Global Center for Traditional Medicine in collaboration with the Government of India.

