Current Affairs One Liners: August 29 2023- New Chairperson of 'Shell India'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Asian Development Bank, National Sports Day, Karnataka Cultural Festival, New Chairperson of 'Shell India' etc.

1. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated whom as a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs - P Chidambaram

2. FIFA has lifted the ban from which country's football federation with immediate effect - Sri Lanka

3. When is National Sports Day celebrated annually in India - 29 August

4. Who is the President of Zimbabwe who has been re-elected for a second five-year term - Emmerson Mnangagwa

5. Which country has hosted the first 'Karnataka Cultural Festival' - Sri Lanka

6. In which country Joint Military Exercise Bright Star-23 will be organized – Egypt

7. 'Shell India' has appointed whom as its new chairperson - Mansi Madan Tripathi

8. India, in collaboration with whom will set up a climate change and health center in Delhi – Asian Development Bank

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: August 29 2023

'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse will be visible on this date of October

China Released New Map