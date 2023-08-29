Current Affairs Quiz: August 29 2023- New Members of the Standing Committee on MHA

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Exercise Bright Star-23 etc.

1. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated whom as a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs?

(a) Rahul Gandhi

(b) Varun Gandhi

(c) P Chidambaram

(d) Sanjay Raut

2. FIFA has lifted the ban from which country's football federation with immediate effect?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Pakistan

(c) Japan

(d) Canada

3. 'Shell India' has appointed whom as its new chairperson?

(a) Mansi Madan Tripathi

(b) Meenakshi Sinha

(c) Vivek Agnihotri

(d) Ajay Kapoor

4. In which country the Joint Military Exercise Bright Star-23 will be organized?

(a) France

(b) Turkiye

(c) Qatar

(d) Egypt

5. Which country has hosted the first 'Karnataka Cultural Festival'?

(a) Maldives

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Thailand

(d) Bhutan

6. Who is the President of Zimbabwe who has been re-elected for a second five-year term?

(a) Emmerson Mnangagwa

(b) Robert Pereiro

(c) Jacob Zuma

(d) None of these

7. When is National Sports Day celebrated annually in India?

(a) 27 August

(b) 28 August

(c) 29 August

(d) 30 August

Answer:-

1. (c) P Chidambaram

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has nominated Congress MP P Chidambaram as a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The news of his appointment has been given through the bulletin of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. That P. Bhattacharya who retired from the membership of Rajya Sabha on 18 August 2023.

2. (a) Sri Lanka

FIFA has lifted its ban on the Sri Lankan Football Federation with immediate effect. FIFA had banned the Football Federation of Sri Lanka on 21 January this year. This ban was imposed due to violation of FIFA rules by FSL in administration. Due to these restrictions, the Sri Lankan football team could not take part in the SAFF Championship 2023 held in July.

3. (a) Mansi Madan Tripathi

Shell India has recently announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathi as the new country chairperson of the company with effect from 1 October. He will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been the chairman of Shell India since 2016. She joined the company in 2012 from Procter & Gamble, where she held several regional and global director-level positions. Shell is a British multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, England.

4. (d) Egypt

Joint Military Exercise Bright Star-23 (BRIGHT STAR- 23) will be organized in Egypt. In this, armies of 34 countries of the world including India and America are participating. This military exercise will be conducted from 31st August to 14th of next month at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Egypt. Bright Star- 23 is a multinational tri-services joint military exercise which will be led by US CENTCOM and Egyptian Army.

5. (b) Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka hosted its first Karnataka cultural festival. It was organized by the International Cultural Council of India, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center and M.E. Done in collaboration with the Global Peace Foundation. The event marked an important moment in the cultural diversity shared cultural heritage of India and Sri Lanka.

6. (a) Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected for a second and final five-year term after the results of Zimbabwe's presidential election were announced. By the way, there has been a history of irregularities in elections in Zimbabwe, with the help of which former President Robert Mugabe remained in power for almost four decades. Zimbabwe is a South African country, whose capital is Harare.

7. (c) 29 August

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on 29 August in India. National Sports Day in India is celebrated in the memory of the great hockey player Major Dhyanchand. On this day India's great hockey player Major Dhyanchand was born in Prayagraj in the year 1905. Major Dhyanchand had given gold medals to India in the Olympics in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Also read:

'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse will be visible on this date of October

China Released New Map

Current affairs quiz in hindi: 29 August 2023