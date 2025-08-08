Current Affairs One Liners 08 August 2025: Cabinet Decisions Highlights

Here is the Current Affairs One Liners 08 August 2025, perfect for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This section includes key questions related to schemes like PMKSY, ISA membership, and other important Cabinet decisions relevant from the exam point of view:
- How much outlay has the Union Cabinet approved for constructing the 4-lane Marakkanam–Puducherry (NH-332A) highway in Tamil Nadu under Hybrid Annuity Mode – ₹2,157 crore
- How much compensation has been approved by the Union Cabinet for Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies for losses incurred on domestic LPG – ₹30,000 crore
- Who approved the budget of ₹6,520 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) – Union Cabinet
- Which country recently joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as its 107th member – Moldova
- Who inaugurated the SheLeads II programme recently – Annpurna Devi
- Which is the first railway station in Kashmir Valley enabled for goods transport – Anantnag Railway Station
- Who launched the new Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP) – Ministry of Tourism
- How much targeted subsidy has the Union Cabinet approved to continue under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana till 2025–26 – ₹12,000 crore
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation