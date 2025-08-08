UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025: New Member of ISA

Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025: Jagran Josh brings you this week’s most important current affairs quiz, specially curated for aspirants of competitive exams and informed readers. This edition highlights significant topics such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), the latest addition to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and more.

ByBagesh Yadav
Aug 8, 2025, 16:16 IST
Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025
Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key topics like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), new member of ISA, and more.

1. What is the total budget amount approved by the Union Cabinet for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY)?
A) ₹5,000 crore
B) ₹6,520 crore
C) ₹7,000 crore
D) ₹4,800 crore

Answer: B) ₹6,520 crore
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) aims to increase farmers' income and strengthen the supply chain from farm to market. The Union Cabinet recently approved a total budget of ₹6,520 crore, which includes an additional ₹1,920 crore. As of June 2025, 1,601 projects have been sanctioned under this scheme.

2. Moldova joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as which number member?
A) 100th
B) 105th
C) 107th
D) 110th

Answer: C) 107th
Moldova has officially joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as the 107th member, marking its commitment to promoting solar energy globally. Moldova’s ambassador to India, Ana Taban, handed over the Instrument of Ratification in New Delhi. ISA aims to foster cooperation in solar energy and strengthen sustainable development.

3. Who recently inaugurated the SheLeads II programme?
A) Anupriya Patel
B) Nirmala Sitharaman
C) Annpurna Devi
D) Meenakshi Lekhi

Answer: C) Annpurna Devi
SheLeads II is a flagship capacity-building programme organized by the UN Women India Country Office. It aims to empower grassroots women leaders, elected representatives, and administrators. The second edition was inaugurated on 7 August 2025 in New Delhi by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi.

4. Which railway station has become the first in the Kashmir Valley to be equipped for goods transportation?
A) Srinagar Railway Station
B) Anantnag Railway Station
C) Baramulla Railway Station
D) Udhampur Railway Station

Answer: B) Anantnag Railway Station
Indian Railways has officially opened Anantnag Railway Station under the Jammu Division for freight transport, making it the first station in the Kashmir Valley to offer this facility. The station operates daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and handles all types of goods except petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL).

5. Which ministry recently launched the revamped Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP)?
A) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
B) Ministry of External Affairs
C) Ministry of Culture
D) Ministry of Tourism

Answer: D) Ministry of Tourism
The Ministry of Tourism has launched a new version of the Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP), designed as a comprehensive digital resource showcasing India’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and tourism destinations. The platform offers interactive virtual experiences across various tourism categories.

India’s Upcoming Matches 2025

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News