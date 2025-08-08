Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025: New Member of ISA

Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key topics like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), new member of ISA, and more.
1. What is the total budget amount approved by the Union Cabinet for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY)?
A) ₹5,000 crore
B) ₹6,520 crore
C) ₹7,000 crore
D) ₹4,800 crore
Answer: B) ₹6,520 crore
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) aims to increase farmers' income and strengthen the supply chain from farm to market. The Union Cabinet recently approved a total budget of ₹6,520 crore, which includes an additional ₹1,920 crore. As of June 2025, 1,601 projects have been sanctioned under this scheme.
2. Moldova joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as which number member?
A) 100th
B) 105th
C) 107th
D) 110th
Answer: C) 107th
Moldova has officially joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as the 107th member, marking its commitment to promoting solar energy globally. Moldova’s ambassador to India, Ana Taban, handed over the Instrument of Ratification in New Delhi. ISA aims to foster cooperation in solar energy and strengthen sustainable development.
3. Who recently inaugurated the SheLeads II programme?
A) Anupriya Patel
B) Nirmala Sitharaman
C) Annpurna Devi
D) Meenakshi Lekhi
Answer: C) Annpurna Devi
SheLeads II is a flagship capacity-building programme organized by the UN Women India Country Office. It aims to empower grassroots women leaders, elected representatives, and administrators. The second edition was inaugurated on 7 August 2025 in New Delhi by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi.
4. Which railway station has become the first in the Kashmir Valley to be equipped for goods transportation?
A) Srinagar Railway Station
B) Anantnag Railway Station
C) Baramulla Railway Station
D) Udhampur Railway Station
Answer: B) Anantnag Railway Station
Indian Railways has officially opened Anantnag Railway Station under the Jammu Division for freight transport, making it the first station in the Kashmir Valley to offer this facility. The station operates daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and handles all types of goods except petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL).
5. Which ministry recently launched the revamped Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP)?
A) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
B) Ministry of External Affairs
C) Ministry of Culture
D) Ministry of Tourism
Answer: D) Ministry of Tourism
The Ministry of Tourism has launched a new version of the Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP), designed as a comprehensive digital resource showcasing India’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and tourism destinations. The platform offers interactive virtual experiences across various tourism categories.
