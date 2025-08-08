Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025: New Member of ISA

Current Affairs Quiz 08 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key topics like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY), new member of ISA, and more.

1. What is the total budget amount approved by the Union Cabinet for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY)?

A) ₹5,000 crore

B) ₹6,520 crore

C) ₹7,000 crore

D) ₹4,800 crore

Answer: B) ₹6,520 crore

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) aims to increase farmers' income and strengthen the supply chain from farm to market. The Union Cabinet recently approved a total budget of ₹6,520 crore, which includes an additional ₹1,920 crore. As of June 2025, 1,601 projects have been sanctioned under this scheme.

2. Moldova joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as which number member?

A) 100th

B) 105th

C) 107th

D) 110th