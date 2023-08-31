Current Affairs One Liners: August 31 2023- Jaya Verma Sinha

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Asia Cup 2023, Warship 'Mahendragiri', World Sanskrit Day, Miss World 2023 etc.

1. Warship 'Mahendragiri' has been built by which Shipbuilders Limited - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

2. When is World Sanskrit Day celebrated every year - 31 August

3. Who has become the fastest batsman to score 19 centuries in terms of innings in ODI history – Babar Azam

4. The amount of Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana has been increased, it is related to which state – Uttar Pradesh

5. Which bank has launched a new type of savings account 'Infinity Savings Account' - Axis Bank

6. Miss World 2023 event will be organized in which city- Kashmir

7. Who won the title of Miss Earth India 2023- Priyan Sen

8. Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has tied up for 28.12 MW green energy project in which state – Maharashtra

9. Which country has won the Asia Cup title for the most number of times in cricket – India

10. Who has been appointed as the first woman chairperson and chief executive officer of the Railway Board- Jaya Verma Sinha



Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: August 31 2023- Warship 'Mahendragiri'

List of solar Missions

'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse will be visible on this date of October