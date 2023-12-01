Current Affairs One Liners: December 01 2023- Air Marshal Makarand Ranade

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as COP-28 Summit, Air Marshal Makarand Ranade, Hornbill Festival 2023, Shane Dowrich etc.
1. Who has been appointed as Director General (Inspection and Security) at Air Force Headquarters New Delhi- Air Marshal Makrand Ranade
2. Which wicketkeeper-batsman of West Indies recently retired from international cricket - Shane Dowrich
3. Which technology has been introduced by Indian Railways to prevent accidents caused by elephants on railway tracks - 'Gajraj Suraksha'
4. Where was the India International Trade Fair organized – New Delhi
Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 01 December 2023- COP-28 Summit
5. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Center – Deoghar
6. Which state won the title of Senior Men's National Hockey Championship- Punjab
7. Where is COP-28 summit being organized – Dubai
8. Hornbill Festival is organized every year in which state – Nagaland