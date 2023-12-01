Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: December 01 2023- Air Marshal Makarand Ranade

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as COP-28 Summit, Air Marshal Makarand Ranade, Hornbill Festival 2023, Shane Dowrich etc.

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 1, 2023, 17:47 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: December 01 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: December 01 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as COP-28 Summit, Air Marshal Makarand Ranade, Hornbill Festival 2023, Shane Dowrich etc.

1. Who has been appointed as Director General (Inspection and Security) at Air Force Headquarters New Delhi- Air Marshal Makrand Ranade

2. Which wicketkeeper-batsman of West Indies recently retired from international cricket - Shane Dowrich

3. Which technology has been introduced by Indian Railways to prevent accidents caused by elephants on railway tracks - 'Gajraj Suraksha'

4. Where was the India International Trade Fair organized – New Delhi

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 01 December 2023- COP-28 Summit 

5. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Center – Deoghar

6. Which state won the title of Senior Men's National Hockey Championship- Punjab

7. Where is COP-28 summit being organized – Dubai

8. Hornbill Festival is organized every year in which state – Nagaland

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF September 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF October 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF November 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF December 2023
View all

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept