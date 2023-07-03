Current Affairs One Liners: July 03 2023- Indigenous Nuclear Power Reactor

1. Where is the 'Startup 20 Shikhar' summit being organized under the G20 presidency of India - Gurugram

2. Who won the title of Austrian Grand Prix Formula One Championship 2023 – Max Verstappen

3. Who has been sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra – Ajit Pawar

4. Who has taken charge as Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs - Atul Anand

5. Who has become the first country in the world to ban thin plastic bags – New Zealand

6. Where has the commercial operation of India's first indigenously developed nuclear power reactor been started - Gujarat

7. Who has been re-appointed as the Solicitor General of India- Tushar Mehta

8. HDFC has been merged with which bank– HDFC Bank

