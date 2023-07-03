Current Affairs One Liners: July 03 2023- Indigenous Nuclear Power Reactor

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Indigenous Nuclear Power Reactors, Solicitor General of India etc.

1. Where is the 'Startup 20 Shikhar' summit being organized under the G20 presidency of India - Gurugram

2. Who won the title of Austrian Grand Prix Formula One Championship 2023 – Max Verstappen

3. Who has been sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra – Ajit Pawar

4. Who has taken charge as Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs - Atul Anand

5. Who has become the first country in the world to ban thin plastic bags – New Zealand

6. Where has the commercial operation of India's first indigenously developed nuclear power reactor been started - Gujarat

7. Who has been re-appointed as the Solicitor General of India- Tushar Mehta

8. HDFC has been merged with which bank– HDFC Bank

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 03 2023-Solicitor General of India