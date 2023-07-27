Current Affairs One Liners: July 27 2023- Singer Sinéad O’Connor dies

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies, Cambodia PM resigns, Niger political crisis etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: July 27 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: July 27 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies, Cambodia PM resigns, Niger political crisis etc.

1. Who is the Prime Minister of Cambodia who has recently decided to resign – Hun Sen

2. According to Deloitte India, what is the expected growth rate of India in the current financial year ending March 31, 2024- 6-6.3 Percent

3. Asian Paints has appointed whom as the new chairman of the company- R Seshasayee

4. In which African country, the army has removed the president from office by a coup – Niger

5. Who has been appointed as the captain of the junior Indian hockey team for the hockey tournament in Germany- Uttam Singh

6. Army Postal Service inaugurated the first Permanent Aadhaar Enrollment Center in which city – New Delhi

7. 'India AI' has signed an MoU with whom to promote emerging technologies - Meta

8. 'Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan' campaign is an initiative of which ministry - Ministry of Rural Development

9. Which Irish singer has passed away recently - Sinead O'Connor

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: July 27 2023- India-AI and Meta Deal

Current Affairs Quiz: July 25 2023- First bowler to take 7 wickets in T20I

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF January 2023
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2023
View all