Current Affairs One Liners: June 05 2023- ISSF World Cup Junior Championships 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ISSF World Cup Junior Championships 2023, World Environment Day 2023 etc.

1. In which country International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) 'World Conservation Congress' 2025 will be organized - United Arab Emirates

2. Who has taken charge as the 14th President of the World Bank – Ajay Banga

3. Maharashtra government has tied up with whom to invest Rs 5,000 crore – Bajaj Finserv

4. What is the theme of World Environment Day 2023 – Beat Plastic Pollution

5. Which Indian wrestler has won the gold medal in the UWW ranking series - Manisha

6. Who inaugurated four road projects worth Rs 1450 crore in Assam – Nitin Gadkari

7. When is World Environment Day celebrated annually - 05 June

8. Which Indian shooting pair has won the gold medal in the ISSF World Cup Junior Championships - Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 05 2023-World Environment Day 2023