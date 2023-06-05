Current Affairs Quiz: June 05 2023-World Environment Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as World Environment Day 2023, Ajay Banga, ISSF World Cup Junior Championships etc.

1. In which country the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) 'World Conservation Congress' 2025 will be organized?

(a) United Arab Emirates

(b) China

(c) India

(d) United States of America

2. Who has taken over as the 14th President of the World Bank?

(a) Ajay Banga

(b) Ajay Sinha

(c) Abhishek Awasthi

(d) Geeta Gopinath

3. Maharashtra government has tied up with which company for an investment of Rs 5,000 crore?

(a) ICICI Finance

(b) Tata Infotech

(c) Google

(d) Bajaj Finserv

4. Which Indian wrestler has won the gold medal in the UWW Ranking Series?

(a) Ritika

(b) Manisha

(c) Sarita Mor

(d) Avni Singh

5. Which Indian shooting pair has won the gold medal in the ISSF World Cup Junior Championships?

(a) Abhinav Shaw and Manu Bhankar

(b) Saurabh Chowdhary and Manu Bhankar

(c) Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot

(d) Saurabh Chowdhary and Gautami Bhanot

6. Who inaugurated four road projects worth Rs 1450 crore in Assam?

(a) Narendra Modi

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) Nitin Gadkari

(d) Himanta Biswa Sarma

7. When is World Environment Day celebrated every year?

(a) 03 June

(b) 04 June

(c) 05 June

(d) June 06

Answer:-

1. (a) United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the 2025 World Conservation Congress (WCC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The WCC is the most important conference on nature conservation, with over 10,000 delegates from over 160 countries expected to participate. The conference will be organized in Abu Dhabi from October 10-21, 2025.

2. (a) Ajay Banga

Indian American Ajay Banga has been sworn in as the 14th President of the World Bank. He has become the first black person to reach this position. Banga's appointment for a five-year term was announced on May 3. Banga was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden. Along with this, Ajay Banga has also become the first Indian American to hold the post of President of the World Bank.

3. (d) Bajaj Finserv

The Government of Maharashtra has signed an MoU with Bajaj Finserv in Mumbai. Under this MoU, the non-banking finance company will invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune which is expected to create 40,000 jobs. After signing the MoU, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this is probably the biggest investment in the fintech sector in recent times.

4. (b) Manisha

Indian wrestlers won three medals at the UWW Ranking Series event in Bishkek, with Manisha winning the gold, Ritika the silver and Sarita Mor the bronze. India has won four medals including 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze in this competition. Manisha won the gold medal after winning four matches in four rounds. United World Wrestling is the international governing body for the sport of wrestling.

5. (c) Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot

Indian shooters Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot won the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event to give India their second gold at the ISSF World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany. The Indian pair of Shaw and Bhanot defeated the French pair of Ocean Muller and Romain Aufrere 17-7 in the gold medal match. India has two gold, one silver and one bronze medals after two days of competition.

6. (c) Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 4-lane portion between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon and Teliagaon-Ranggara. He also laid the foundation stone of the 4-lane section between Mangaldai Bypass and Daboka-Parakhuwa in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present on this occasion. These 4 projects worth Rs 1450 crore will further strengthen the road infrastructure of the state.

7. (c) 05 June

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5 June. This year the 50th anniversary of Environment Day is also being celebrated. This year the theme of World Environment Day focuses on solutions to plastic pollution under the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign. The history of World Environment Day is 50 years old, it started with the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, Sweden. As a result of this conference, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) was established on June 15, 1972.