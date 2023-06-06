Current Affairs One Liners: June 06 2023- Under-20 Asian Athletics Championships
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today's session, get briefings about the important topics such as ISSF Junior World Cup 2023, Under-20 Asian Athletics Championships etc.
1. President Draupadi Murmu was recently honored with the highest civilian award of which country – Suriname
2. Who was recently honored with New Zealand's second highest honor - Jacinda Ardern
3. Which Indian player won the gold medal in the Under-20 Asian Athletics Championship - Siddharth Chowdhary
4. Which institute is on top in NIRF's overall ranking 2023 - Indian Institute of Technology Madras
5. Who won gold medal in ISSF Junior World Cup 10 meter air rifle event- Dhanush Srikanth
6. Chairman of 'Central Board of Film Certification' launched new mobile app, who is the chairman of CBFC - Prasoon Joshi
7. Who has topped the latest NIRF Ranking 2023 ranking of top universities – IISc Bengaluru
8. India's first international cruise ship - MV Empress has been sent to which country - Sri Lanka
