Current Affairs One Liners: June 06 2023- Under-20 Asian Athletics Championships

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ISSF Junior World Cup 2023, Under-20 Asian Athletics Championships etc.

1. President Draupadi Murmu was recently honored with the highest civilian award of which country – Suriname

2. Who was recently honored with New Zealand's second highest honor - Jacinda Ardern

3. Which Indian player won the gold medal in the Under-20 Asian Athletics Championship - Siddharth Chowdhary

4. Which institute is on top in NIRF's overall ranking 2023 - Indian Institute of Technology Madras

5. Who won gold medal in ISSF Junior World Cup 10 meter air rifle event- Dhanush Srikanth

6. Chairman of 'Central Board of Film Certification' launched new mobile app, who is the chairman of CBFC - Prasoon Joshi

7. Who has topped the latest NIRF Ranking 2023 ranking of top universities – IISc Bengaluru

8. India's first international cruise ship - MV Empress has been sent to which country - Sri Lanka

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 06 2023-NIRF ranking 2023