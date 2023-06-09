Current Affairs One Liners: June 09 2023- World Test Championship 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Miss World Pageant 2023, World Test Championship etc.

current affairs one liners june 09 2023
current affairs one liners june 09 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Miss World Pageant 2023, World Test Championship etc.

1. What is the position of India in the medal list of International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup- 1st

2. Miss World Pageant 2023 will be organized in which country – India

3. 'Biparjoy Cyclone' raised in the Arabian Sea has been named by which country - Bangladesh

4. Which player holds the record for scoring the most runs for India in the World Test Championship - Virat Kohli

5. Which Indian-American has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Finance Department of Harvard University - Ritu Kalra

6. Where is the first India-France-UAE Maritime Exercise being organized – Gulf of Oman

7. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has signed an MoU with whom to empower the farmers – Amazon Kisan

8. Who is representing India in Miss World pageant 2023- Sini Shetty

Also read

Current Affairs Quiz: June 09 2023- Miss World Pageant 2023

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF January 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF December 2022
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2022
View all