Current Affairs One Liners: June 09 2023- World Test Championship 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Miss World Pageant 2023, World Test Championship etc.

1. What is the position of India in the medal list of International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup- 1st

2. Miss World Pageant 2023 will be organized in which country – India

3. 'Biparjoy Cyclone' raised in the Arabian Sea has been named by which country - Bangladesh

4. Which player holds the record for scoring the most runs for India in the World Test Championship - Virat Kohli

5. Which Indian-American has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Finance Department of Harvard University - Ritu Kalra

6. Where is the first India-France-UAE Maritime Exercise being organized – Gulf of Oman

7. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has signed an MoU with whom to empower the farmers – Amazon Kisan

8. Who is representing India in Miss World pageant 2023- Sini Shetty

