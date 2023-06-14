Current Affairs One Liners: June 14 2023-FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023 Gliding Geckos etc.

1. Which team won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup title – Uruguay

2. Which state government has announced monthly pension for the Padma award winners of the state- Haryana

3. Which union minister announced schemes worth over Rs 8,000 crore for disaster management - Amit Shah

4. When is World Blood Donor Day celebrated annually - 14 June

5. In which state an app named 'Arunpol App' has been launched for the police - Arunachal Pradesh

6. Scientists have discovered a new species of gliding geckos in which state – Mizoram

7. What is the name of the fourth survey vessel large warship of the Indian Navy which has been launched recently- 'Sanshodhak'

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 14 2023-Warship 'Sanshodhak'

Augmented Reality: A Game-Changer in the World of Tech