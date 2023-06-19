Current Affairs One Liners: June 19 2023-New chief of RAW

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New chief of RAW etc.

1. Who has been selected as the new chief of the country's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) - Ravi Sinha

2. India's first women's kabaddi league was inaugurated in which city - Dubai

3. Axis Bank has appointed whom as non-executive chairman – NS Vishwanathan

4. Which pair won the doubles title of Indonesia Badminton Open - Satwik and Chirag

5. Who has built the 'Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope' - IUCAA

6. In which city the G20 Education Working Group meeting will be held – Pune

7. On completion of 100-years of Gorakhpur-based Gita Press, it has been honored with which award- Gandhi Peace Prize

8. India won the title of Intercontinental Cup by defeating which team – Lebanon

