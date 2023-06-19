Current Affairs One Liners: June 19 2023-New chief of RAW

Current Affairs One Liners: June 19 2023
1. Who has been selected as the new chief of the country's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) - Ravi Sinha

2. India's first women's kabaddi league was inaugurated in which city - Dubai

3. Axis Bank has appointed whom as non-executive chairman – NS Vishwanathan

4. Which pair won the doubles title of Indonesia Badminton Open - Satwik and Chirag

5. Who has built the 'Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope' - IUCAA

6. In which city the G20 Education Working Group meeting will be held – Pune

7. On completion of 100-years of Gorakhpur-based Gita Press, it has been honored with which award- Gandhi Peace Prize

8. India won the title of Intercontinental Cup by defeating which team – Lebanon

