Current Affairs One Liners: June 26 2023-G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever and G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting etc.

1. Which country has recently honored PM Modi with its highest state honor – Egypt

2. Which singer-composer of India has been honored with Doctorate degree by Birmingham City University - Shankar Mahadevan

3. Who has approved US $ 255.5 million with the aim of increasing the quality of technical education in India - World Bank

4. Who has become the first spinner to take a five-wicket haul in three consecutive ODIs in ODI cricket - Wanindu Hasaranga

5. Which politician has won the election for a second term as PM in Greece - Kyriakos Mitsotakis

6. Who has been selected as the new MD and CEO of Hindustan Unilever – Rohit Jawa

7. Union Sports Minister inaugurated the state-of-the-art BSF Hockey Turf Ground in which city – Jalandhar

8. The Asian Development Bank will provide a loan of US $ 400 million to which neighboring country of India for railway line improvement - Bangladesh

9. Where is the third G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting being held under India's G20 presidency - Rishikesh (Uttarakhand)

