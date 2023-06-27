Current Affairs One Liners: June 27 2023-FIFA U-17 World Cup

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as FIFA U-17 World Cup, ODI World Cup-2023 Schedule etc.

1. Which team has made the biggest total in super over in ODI cricket history- Netherlands

2. In which city the meeting of the third Infrastructure Working Group of G20 is being organized – Rishikesh

3. PM Modi flagged off how many Vande Bharat trains on June 27-05

4. Recently which ministry has released the list of important minerals for India- Ministry of Mines

5. In which city of America, school holiday has been announced on Diwali – New York

6. Start-up Youth Co:Lab How many start-ups were declared winners in the National Innovation Dialogue 2022 – 12

7. According to the schedule of ODI World Cup-2023, in which stadium will the final match be played in India – Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

8. Hockey India has appointed whom as the head coach of the junior women's national team - Tushar Khandkar

9. FIFA U-17 World Cup will be organized in which country – Indonesia

