Current Affairs One Liners: June 27 2023-FIFA U-17 World Cup
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as FIFA U-17 World Cup, ODI World Cup-2023 Schedule etc.
1. Which team has made the biggest total in super over in ODI cricket history- Netherlands
2. In which city the meeting of the third Infrastructure Working Group of G20 is being organized – Rishikesh
3. PM Modi flagged off how many Vande Bharat trains on June 27-05
4. Recently which ministry has released the list of important minerals for India- Ministry of Mines
5. In which city of America, school holiday has been announced on Diwali – New York
6. Start-up Youth Co:Lab How many start-ups were declared winners in the National Innovation Dialogue 2022 – 12
7. According to the schedule of ODI World Cup-2023, in which stadium will the final match be played in India – Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad
8. Hockey India has appointed whom as the head coach of the junior women's national team - Tushar Khandkar
9. FIFA U-17 World Cup will be organized in which country – Indonesia
