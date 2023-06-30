Current Affairs One Liners: June 30 2023- Senior National Women's Football Champion 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Senior National Women's Football Champion 2023, 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign etc.

1. Who has become the first Indian airline to achieve market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore – Indigo Airline

2. Which country won the title of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 – India

3. Which state won the title of Senior National Women's Football Champion - Tamil Nadu

4. In which state 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign has been started - Uttar Pradesh

5. How many million US dollars has been provided by the World Bank to Sri Lanka facing economic crisis - 700 million

6. Who has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh – TS Singhdeo

7. What is the rank of the Indian men's football team in the recently released FIFA rankings - 100th

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 30 2023- Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023