Current Affairs One Liners: June 30 2023- Senior National Women's Football Champion 2023
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Senior National Women's Football Champion 2023, 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign etc.
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Senior National Women's Football Champion 2023, 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign etc.
1. Who has become the first Indian airline to achieve market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore – Indigo Airline
2. Which country won the title of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 – India
3. Which state won the title of Senior National Women's Football Champion - Tamil Nadu
4. In which state 'One-Tap-One-Tree' campaign has been started - Uttar Pradesh
5. How many million US dollars has been provided by the World Bank to Sri Lanka facing economic crisis - 700 million
6. Who has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh – TS Singhdeo
7. What is the rank of the Indian men's football team in the recently released FIFA rankings - 100th
Also read:
Current Affairs Quiz: June 30 2023- Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS