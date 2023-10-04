Current Affairs One Liners: October 04 2023- Neeraj Chopra wins Gold

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Mascot of ODI World Cup 2023, Nobel Prize 2023, Global Ambassador of World Cup 2023 etc.

1. Which scientists were jointly given the Nobel Prize for the year 2023 in Chemistry- Maungi Ji. Bawendi, Louis E. Bruce and Alexey I. ekimov

2. Which cricket legend has been appointed by ICC as the global ambassador of ODI World Cup 2023 – Sachin Tendulkar

3. Who has been appointed as mentor by Afghanistan cricket team for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023- Ajay Jadeja

4. With whom NPCI International Payments Limited will tie up for cross border transactions – Al Etihad Payments

5. What is the name of the mascot of ODI World Cup 2023 – Blaze and Tonk

6. Maungi ji. Bawendi, Louis E. Bruce and Alexey I. For which discovery was Akimov awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry? For the discovery of quantum dots.

7. RBI has approved the merger of fintech startup Slice with which bank? - Union Bank of India

8. Who has become the first Indian female athlete to win a gold medal in Javelin Throw in the history of Asian Games – Annu Rani

9. Which Indian won the silver medal in the women's 800 meter race in the Asian Games - Harmilan Bains

10. Who won the gold medal in men's javelin throw event in Asian Games 2023- Neeraj Chopra

