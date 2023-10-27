Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: October 27 2023- Jamrani Dam Project

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Next King of Malaysia, India Mobile Congress-2023, PM-Shri School, Jamrani Dam Project etc.

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 27, 2023, 18:43 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: October 27 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: October 27 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Next King of Malaysia, India Mobile Congress-2023, PM-Shri School, Jamrani Dam Project etc.

1. Where is the 7th edition of 'India Mobile Congress' being organized - New Delhi

2. Who inaugurated the two-day conference of Indian Air Force Commanders- Rajnath Singh

3. Politician 'Li Keqiang' has passed away, he was the former Prime Minister of which country - China

4. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated 124 PM-Shri schools in which state – Haryana

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 27 October 2023

5. Union Cabinet has approved Jamrani Dam Project, it belongs to which state – Uttarakhand

6. Which Indian player won the gold medal in 50 meter Rifles SH-1 event in Asian Para Games- Siddharth Babu

7. Who has been selected as the next King of Malaysia- Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

8. Who inaugurated the 7th edition of 'India Mobile Congress'- PM Narendra Modi

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept