Current Affairs One Liners: October 27 2023- Jamrani Dam Project

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Next King of Malaysia, India Mobile Congress-2023, PM-Shri School, Jamrani Dam Project etc.
1. Where is the 7th edition of 'India Mobile Congress' being organized - New Delhi
2. Who inaugurated the two-day conference of Indian Air Force Commanders- Rajnath Singh
3. Politician 'Li Keqiang' has passed away, he was the former Prime Minister of which country - China
4. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated 124 PM-Shri schools in which state – Haryana
Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 27 October 2023
5. Union Cabinet has approved Jamrani Dam Project, it belongs to which state – Uttarakhand
6. Which Indian player won the gold medal in 50 meter Rifles SH-1 event in Asian Para Games- Siddharth Babu
7. Who has been selected as the next King of Malaysia- Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar
8. Who inaugurated the 7th edition of 'India Mobile Congress'- PM Narendra Modi
9. In which country have 8 officers of the Indian Navy been sentenced to death - Qatar
Also read:
Current Affairs Quiz In Hindi 27 October 2023
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table
ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers List