Current Affairs Quiz: 27 October 2023- India Mobile Congress- 2023

1. Where is the 7th edition of 'India Mobile Congress' being organised?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Jamrani Dam Project etc.

(d) Anurag Thakur

3. Politician 'Li Keqiang' has passed away, he was the former Prime Minister of which country?

(a) Bhutan

(b) Thailand

(c) Japan

(d) China

4. The Union Cabinet has approved the Jamrani Dam Project, it belongs to which state?

(a) Bihar

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Uttarakhand

(d) Rajasthan

5. In which state did Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launch 124 PM-Shri schools?

(a) Haryana

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Assam

(d) Punjab

6. Which Indian player won the gold medal in the 50m Rifles SH-1 event at the Asian Para Games?

(a) Ajay Sinha

(b) Rahul Kumar

(c) Siddharth Babu

(d) Amit Anand

7. Who has been elected as the next King of Malaysia?

(a) Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

(b) Al-Sultan Abdullah

(c) Al-Sultan Ibrahim

(d) None of these

Answer:-

1. (b) New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th edition of India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. In this event, prominent people from the telecom industry will showcase cutting-edge technologies. During the event, PM Modi presented awards to 100 '5G Use Case Labs' set up in educational institutions across India as part of the '100 5G Labs initiative'.

2. (b) Rajnath Singh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the two-day conference of Air Force Commanders in New Delhi. On this occasion, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary informed the Defense Minister about the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force. This conference is organized at an interval of every two years.

3. (d) China

Li Keqiang, former Prime Minister of India's neighboring country China, died at the age of 68. According to media reports, Li Keqiang was holidaying in Shanghai for some time where he died of a heart attack. Keqiang served as the Prime Minister of China from 2013 to 2023. He was the leader of the ruling Communist Party of China.

4. (c) Uttarakhand

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to 'Jamrani Dam Project' of Uttarakhand. The construction of this project will solve the problem of drinking water and irrigation in Haldwani and surrounding areas. Jamrani Dam Project will be constructed on 'Gola' river, 10 km upstream from Kathgodam in Nainital.

5. (a) Haryana

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, launched 124 PM-Shri schools in the state. These schools have been designed with smart classrooms and information and communication technology (ICT) laboratories. PM-Shri School Scheme is a central government scheme.

6. (c) Siddharth Babu

Siddharth Babu won gold medal in 50 meter rifles SH-1 event in Asian Para Games. Indian Para athletes created history by winning the most medals in the Asian Para Games on October 26, taking the country's medal tally to 82, including 18 gold. India had earlier won 72 medals in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

7. (a) Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

The royal families of Malaysia have elected Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as the next king of the country. He will take over from outgoing King Al-Sultan Abdullah on January 31 next year. Malaysia has a unique tradition in which the heads of its nine royal families become kings on a rotating basis for a five-year term.

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz In Hindi 27 October 2023

