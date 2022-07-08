: Current Affairs Quiz: 8 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022, Wimbledon 2022, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2022 and world's second-largest animal among others.

1. Which country is hosting the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022?

Malaysia Indonesia South Africa Germany

2. Which nation's former Prime Minister tragically died after being shot at a campaign event on July 8th?

Israel Italy Japan South Korea

3. Who has become the first captain in the history of T20 cricket to record 13 successive T20I wins?

Babar Azam Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant

4. Who among the following has withdrawn from Wimbledon 2022 due to injury?

Nick Kyrgios Rafael Nadal N Djokovic Cameron Norrie

5. Which Indian cricketer has been invited as the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2022?

Yuvraj Singh Anil Kumble Sachin Tendulkar Kapil Dev

6. What is the name of the world's second-largest animal?

Salamander Giant Anaconda Fin Whale Humpback Whale

7. India’s first Autonomous Navigation facility TiHAN has been inaugurated in which institute?

IIT Delhi IIT Hyderabad IIT Bombay IIT Madras

Answer-

1. (b) Indonesia

The G20 foreign ministers meeting began in Bali, Indonesia on July 8, 2022 with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in attendance. This is the first gathering of the top US and Russian envoys since the launch of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

2. (c) Japan

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on July 8, 2022. Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech earlier today in Nara city near Kyoto province. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had said earlier that Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe is fighting for his life and he condemned the attack, calling it absolutely unforgivable.

3. (b) Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has become the first captain in the history of cricket to win 13 successive T20 Internationals. He achieved the feat after India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I to take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on July 7, 2022. This was Rohit Sharma's first match after recovering from COVID-19.

4. (b) Rafael Nadal

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon 2022 due to an abdominal tear. He was scheduled to face Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the men's semi-final on July 8, 2022. Kyrgios has now advanced to the finals of the event where he will face either Serbia's Novak Djokovic or British tennis player Cameron Norrie.

5. (d) Kapil Dev

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has been invited as the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2022 (IFFM). He will attend the event to celebrate Kabir Khan's directorial film '83', which traces the journey of the Indian team led by Kapil Dev in 1983 Cricket World Cup.

6. (c) Fin Whale

The world's second-largest animal, fin whales, are second only to blue whales in length. The species were almost near-extinction during the 20th Century due to hunting. Whaling was banned after this and for the first time since then, dozens of southern fin whales were caught feasting together recently in a "thrilling" Antarctic spectacle.

7. (b) Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh inaugurated India’s first Autonomous Navigation facility called TiHAN at the campus of IIT Hyderabad on July 4, 2022. The navigation facility has been developed with an outlay of Rs. 130 crores.