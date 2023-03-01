Current Affairs Quiz: 01 March 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh compiles Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for competitive exams. In today’s session, there are several questions with their answers given below including National Badminton Championships, Nicola Fox, among others.

1. Who won the Women's Singles Title in National Badminton Championship?

(a) Aakarshi Kashyap

(b) Anupama Upadhyay

(c) P V Sindhu

(d) Sayali Gokhale

2. Who took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command?

(a) Dinesh K Tripathi

(b) Ajendra Bahadur Singh

(c) Satish Namdev Ghormade

(d) G. Ashok Kumar

3. Which country has been honoured with the Government Leadership Award 2023 by the GSM Association?

(a) India

(b) Singapore

(c) China

(d) Canada

4. Who has been appointed as the Science Chief by the US Space Agency NASA?

(a) Ellen Stofan

(b) James L Green

(c) Jennifer Wiseman

(d) Nicola Fox

5. Who has taken over as the new Principal Director General of PIB?

(a) Rajesh Malhotra

(b) Alok Sinha

(c) Nripendra Mishra

(d) Satyendra Prakash

6. In which city is the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting being held?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Kolkata

(c) New Delhi

(d) Jaipur

7. When is World Civil Defense Day observed every year?

(a) 27 February

(b) 28 February

(c) 01 March

(d) 02 March

Answers:

1. (b) Anupama Upadhyay

Former world junior number one player Anupama Upadhyay has won the Women's Singles Title at the National Badminton Championship at the Balewadi Stadium. The 18-year-old Anupama defeated Aakarshi Kashyap in the women's singles final match. The same men's singles title was won by Mithun Manjunath by defeating Priyanshu Rajawat in the final match. Gayatri Gopichand and Trisha Jolly won the women's doubles title. Also, Hemanagendra Babu and Kanika Kanwal won the mixed doubles title.

2. (a) Dinesh K Tripathi

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, of Western Naval Command from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh. Admiral Dinesh is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defense Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1985. He was the Director General of Operations from July 2020 to May 2021. Vice Admiral Tripathi has been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Navy Medal.

3. (a) India

GSM Association (GSMA) praised India for better progress in telecom policy and regulation ad the country was honoured with the Government Leadership Award 2023. GSM (Global System For Mobile) is a global telecommunication network consisting of more than 750 mobile operators and represents 400 companies. The award is given annually to recognize telecom reforms and enabling policies. GSM Association was established in the year 1995.

4. (d) Nicola Fox

NASA appoints top solar scientist Nicola Fox as the agency's Science Chief. She has been the former top scientist of the Parker Solar Probe mission to study the Sun. Fox will now be leading NASA's Science Directorate, which runs an annual budget of about $7 billion. She replaced Swiss-American scientist Thomas Zurbuchen, who has been in charge since 2016.

5. (a) Rajesh Malhotra

Indian Information Service (ISS) officer Rajesh Malhotra has been appointed as the new Director General of the Information Bureau (PIB). A 1989 batch officer, Malhotra replaced Satyendra Prakash. Apart from this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed Priya Kumar as Director General of Doordarshan News (DD News). Press Information Bureau, commonly known as PIB, is a nodal agency of the Government of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

6. (c) New Delhi

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) is being held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of India. This two-day meeting is being organized between March 1-2, 2023. This meeting will have participants invited by India including representatives from 40 countries, non-G20 members and multilateral organizations. The meeting of foreign ministers is one of the most important meetings of the G-20. Many major issues including the Ukraine crisis will be discussed in this meeting.

7. (c) 01 March

World Civil Defense Day is celebrated every year on 1 March. It deals with disasters and emergencies and raises awareness about the importance of preparedness. The theme for this year's World Civil Defense Day is ‘Uniting the world's leading industry experts to protect future generations’. In the year 1990, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 1 as World Civil Defense Day. The United Nations established the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) in 1950. Its headquarter is located in Geneva, Switzerland.

