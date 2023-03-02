Current Affairs Quiz: 02 March 2023

Current Affairs Quiz for UPSC: Jagran Josh is presenting Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and ardent readers preparing for competitive exams. In today’s session, there are questions along with their answers given on the most important topics such as HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft, and Exercise (DUSTLIK) 2023, among several others.

1. Which sportsperson has won the gold medal in the men's shot put event of the AFI National Throws Competition?

(a) Inderjeet Singh

(b) Omprakash Singh

(c) Tejinderpal Singh Toor

(d) Tek Chand

2. Central Government approves the purchase of how many HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft?

(a) 50

(b) 60

(c) 70

(d) 80

3. Exercise DUSTLIK 2023 was organized between India and which country?

(a) Kyrgyzstan

(b) France

(c) Uzbekistan

(d) Brazil

4. In which city is the ‘Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela’ being organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Patna

(c) Chandigarh

(d) Jaipur

5. Who will inaugurate the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue?

(a) President

(b) Vice President

(c) Prime Minister

(d) Defence Minister

6. Who has been honoured with the ‘Player of the Year Award’ by the Asian Chess Federation?

(a) Parimarjan Negi

(b) D Gukesh

(c) Krishnan Sasikiran

(d) Vidit Gujrathi

7. Axis Bank has acquired the Indian Consumer Business of which Bank?

(a) Citi Bank

(b) Federal Bank

(c) Union Bank Of India

(d) Bandhan Bank

Answers:-

1. (c) Tejinderpal Singh Toor

Former Asian Games Champion Tejinderpal Singh Toor has won his second AFI National Throws Championship. He won the gold in the men's shot put event by increasing one centimetre in the same record. He threw his best throw 19.95 meters away. Toor is the gold medalist of the 2018 Asian Games. In the Women's Discus Throw Event, Kalavati Basappa of Karnataka won gold with a throw of 44.83 metres whereas, in the Men's Discus throw event, Manjeet of Haryana won gold with a throw of 51.24 metres.

2. (c) 70

With the aim of strengthening the country's Air Defence capability, the Central Government has set up Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and approved the purchase of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft. This whole deal is worth six thousand 828 crores. Under this deal, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will supply these aircraft over a period of the next six years. These trainer aircraft provide good low-speed handling characteristics and are designed to improve training effectiveness. The Cabinet Committee on Security has also approved the acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships at a cost of Rs 3,108 crores.

3. (c) Uzbekistan

Exercise Dustlink (DUSTLIK) 2023, a joint exercise between India and Uzbekistan is being organized in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. It is running from 20 February 2023 at Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh which will conclude on 5 March 2023. It is organized to focus on anti-terrorist operations in semi-urban areas. Uzbekistan is a Central Asian nation that was formerly part of the former Soviet Republic. Its capital is Tashkent.

4. (a) New Delhi

The Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela is organized annually by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). This year it is being organized in New Delhi. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar inaugurated the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela. The theme of this fair is 'Nutrition, Food and Environment Safety by Shree Anna'. This fair is being organized from March 02 to March 04. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute was formed in the year 1905.

5. (c) Prime Minister

The eighth edition of the Annual Raisina Dialogue on Geopolitics will be organized in New Delhi. The inauguration will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest in its inaugural session. The three-day Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geostrategy. It is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation. This year's theme is "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest".

6. (b) D Gukesh

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has been honoured with the Player of the Year award by the Asian Chess Federation (ACF). Grandmaster D Gukesh won the gold medal with a score of 9/11 at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram last year. In March last year, Gukesh became only the sixth Indian to break the 2700 Elo-rating mark and the youngest grandmaster from the country to be rated above 2700. All India Chess Federation bagged the 'Most Active Federation' award during the ACF Annual Summit.

7. (a) Citi Bank

Axis Bank has completed the acquisition of the consumer business of Citibank. India's third largest private sector bank has acquired the consumer businesses of Citibank in India. The deal is part of a global business strategy by Citigroup to expand its operations in 13 countries, including India by the year 2021. This was followed by the announcement of the decision to wind up retail banking operations. For this Axis Bank will pay up to Rs 12,325 crores to Citibank.

