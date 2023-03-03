Current Affairs Quiz: 03 March 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for competitive exams. In today’s session, various questions and answers are given from an exam point of view on topics such as Hekani Jakhalu, India's 81st Chess Grandmaster, among several others.

1. Who has become the first woman legislator elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly?

(a) Azheto Zhimomi

(b) Kahuli Sema

(c) Hekani Jakhalu

(d) Sano Wamujo

2. Who has been honoured with the 'Player of the Year' award by the Asian Chess Federation?

(a) Vignesh N R

(b) D Gukesh

(c) Bhakti Kulkarni

(d) Tania Sachdev

3. Who has recently become India's 81st Chess Grandmaster?

(a) Vignesh N R

(b) Sayantan Das

(c) Pranesh M

(d) Rahul Srivastava

4. Who has been appointed as the new coach of the Indian Men's Hockey team?

(a) Craig Fulton

(b) Dilip Tirkey

(c) Graham Reid

(d) Mario Lemieux

5. What is the theme of World Wildlife Day 2023?

(a) Youth Effort for Wildlife Conservation

(b) Partnership for Wildlife Conservation

(c) Partnership for Green Wildlife

(d) Wildlife Conservation for Earth

6. Who has been elected as the new President of Vietnam?

(a) Vo Van Thuong

(b) Nguyen Xuan Phuc

(c) Pham Minh Chinh

(d) Vuong Dinh Hue

7. Who has been elected as the new chairman of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC)?

(a) Ajay Singh

(b) Rajiv Kumar

(c) Jishnu Baruah

(d) Umesh Awasthi

Answers:-

1. (c) Hekani Jakhalu

Hekani Jakhalu of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has become the first woman legislator to be elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly of 60 members. Jakhalu has been declared the winner of the Dimapur-III constituency in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly Elections. Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP has been elected from the West Angami constituency. She is the second woman legislator elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. NDPP has won 25 seats in this election.

2. (b) D Gukesh

Asian Chess Federation honours India's Grandmaster D Gukesh with the Player of the Year Award. Grandmaster D Gukesh was the sixth Indian to break the 2700 Elo-rating mark. Also, he became the youngest Grandmaster of the country to achieve a rating above 2700. All India Chess Federation was named 'Most Active Federation' during ACF Annual Summit. Grandmaster RB Ramesh won the Men's Coach of the Year award and Grandmaster Abhijeet Kunte won the Women's Coach of the Year award.

3. (b) Sayantan Das

Sayantan Das has become India's 81st Chess Grandmaster as well as the 11th player from West Bengal who has crossed the 2500 mark in live ratings. Sayantan Das won the Cannes Open title with a score of 7.5 out of 9. The 26-year-old Das achieved his last GM norm in 2017 but had to wait 6 years to cross the 2500 mark to become a Grandmaster. Das entered the Cannes tournament with 2476 rating points and finished with 2504. Recently Vignesh NR became the 80th Grandmaster of the country.

4. (a) Craig Fulton

Craig Fulton of South Africa has been appointed as the new coach of the Indian men's hockey team. After the Hockey World Cup, the head coach of the Indian team, Graham Reid resigned from his post. Craig Fulton is a former South African international men's field hockey player. As an international player, he represented South Africa at the 1996 and 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2002 Men's Hockey World Cup. In 2004, Fulton and his wife became the first married couple to represent South Africa at the same Olympic Games. The appointment of a new coach is important for Team India before the FIH Pro League.

5. (b) Partnership for Wildlife Conservation

World Wildlife Day or World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on 03 March. It is celebrated to make people aware of the conservation of biodiversity. World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on the basis of a particular theme. This time, the theme is Partnership for Wildlife Conservation. In the year 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) took the initiative to celebrate this day. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

6. (a) Vo Van Thuong

Vietnam's National Assembly has elected 'Vo Van Thuong' as the country's new President. He was nominated as the President by the ruling Communist Party. In January, his predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc abruptly resigned, whom the party accused of wrongdoing. Thuong is the youngest member of the party's Politburo. Thuong is the youngest member of Vietnam’s party which is the top decision-making body. Vietnam is a country in Southeast Asia, its capital is Hanoi.

7. (c) Jishnu Baruah

Jishnu Barua has become the new chairman of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). Baruah was the Chief Secretary of Assam from October 2020 to August 2022. Earlier, he was the Additional Chief Secretary of Assam looking after various departments of the state from August 2017 to October 2020. Baruah holds an M.Phil degree in Defense and Strategic Studies. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has been established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, of 1998.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: 02 March 2023