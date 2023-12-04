Current Affairs Quiz: 04 December 2023- First Woman Director General of ICFRE

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as first woman Director General of ICFRE etc.

1. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted the panel of Vice-Chairmen with how many members?

(a) 5

(b) 6

(c) 7

(d) 8

2. Where was the world's first portable hospital inaugurated?

(a) Patna

(b) Varanasi

(c) Jaipur

(d) Gurugram

3. Where has the DeepTech Startup Promotion Campaign named Samriddhi Conclave been started?

(a) IIT Delhi

(b) IIT Ropar

(c) IIT Kharagpur

(d) IIT Mumbai

4. India has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization, where is its headquarters?

(a) Sydney

(b) Dubai

(c) London

(d) Mumbai

5. Who has been appointed as the Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research Education?

(a) Ayushi Sinha

(b) Kanchan Devi

(c) Raghav Singh

(d) Ajay Saxena

6. Who has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Telangana State?

(a) Alok Sinha

(b) Vijay Singh

(c) Abhay Saxena

(d) Ravi Gupta

7. When is Indian Navy Day celebrated every year?

(a) 02 December

(b) 03 December

(c) 04 December

(d) 05 December

Answer:-

1. (d) 8

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted the eight-member panel of Deputy Speakers with the presence of 50 percent women MPs. The eight-member panel now has four women members, including Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, and Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Phangnon Konyak, Darshana Singh and Sonal Mansingh. In the absence of the Chairman or Deputy Chairman, the Deputy Chairman is eligible to preside over the House.

2. (d) Gurugram

The world's first portable hospital indigenously built 'Arogya Maitri cube' was inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana. It can be installed at the emergency site within an hour. It can be used in any emergency area or disaster affected area. It has the capacity to treat up to 200 patients.

3. (b) IIT Ropar

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh inaugurated the DeepTech Startup Promotion Campaign to promote innovation in agriculture and water technology. This deeptech startup promotion named 'Samriddhi Conclave' has been started at IIT Ropar. It was organized by Technology and Innovation Center iHub AwaDH.

4. (c) London

India has once again been elected to the International Maritime Organization with the highest number of votes. This biennial term of India is for 2024-25. India comes in the category of 10 nations with 'most interest in international maritime trade'. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that regulates shipping, its headquarters is in London.

5. (b) Kanchan Devi

Kanchan Devi, a 1991-batch Indian Forest Service officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research Education (ICFRE). Kanchan Devi has become the first woman officer to hold this post. Indian Council of Forestry Research Education is functioning under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

6. (d) Ravi Gupta

Telangana State Government has issued orders to post Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Ravi Gupta as Director General of Police and Chief of Police Force with full additional charge with immediate effect. On the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the state government had suspended Anjani Kumar.

7. (c) 04 December

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on 4 December across the country to honor the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. The importance of this day is linked to a special achievement of the Indian Navy. This day reminds of 'Operation Trident' during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The theme of this year's Navy Day is "Operational Efficiency, Readiness, and Mission Accomplishment in the Maritime Domain".

ALSO READ:

Ranks, insignia and badges of the Indian Navy

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who are the top Raiders in Pro Kabaddi League history