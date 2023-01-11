Current Affairs Quiz: 11 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the launch of Prithvi II, ICC Men’s Player of the Month, and the most polluted city in India.

1. In which city did the 83rd All India Presiding Officers conference open?

(a). Bhopal

(b). Jaipur

(c). Chennai

(d). Ahmedabad

2. In which state did DRDO carry out the successful test launch of the short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II?

(a). Odisha

(b). Gujarat

(c). Rajasthan

(d). Karnataka

3. Which Indian public sector bank got the approval from RBI to hold special rupee Vostro accounts of three banks from Sri Lanka?

(a). State Bank of India

(b). Canara Bank

(c). Punjab National Bank

(d). Indian Bank

4. Who is the composer of the Golden Globe Award-winning song “Naato Naato” from the movie RRR?

(a). Rahul Sipligunj

(b). Chandrabose

(c). A.R. Rehman

(d). MM Keeravani

5. has been awarded the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2022?

(a). Babar Azam

(b). Harry Brook

(c). Suryakumar Yadav

(d). Travis Head

6. Which is the most polluted city in India according to the CPCB report?

(a). Gurugram

(b). Ghaziabad

(c). Delhi

(d). Patna

7. Ashleigh Gardner, the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for December 2022, belongs to which country?

(a). Australia

(b). England

(c). South Africa

(d). New Zealand

Answers:-

1. (b). Jaipur

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar have opened the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur. Om Birla is the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Speakers and Deputy Speakers from various Legislative Assemblies, including the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, were also present during the meeting. According to Dhankar, the major aim is to maximize the contribution of elected representatives in Parliament and the Legislature to the benefit of the people.

2. (a). Odisha

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO, successfully conducted a training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II, from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The Prithvi-II missile is a well-established system that has been a vital element of India's nuclear deterrence.

3. (d). Indian Bank

Indian Bank, which has a lengthy history in Sri Lanka, has acquired the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulatory approval to maintain special rupee Vostro accounts of three banks from the South Asian island nation, which is dealing with a severe foreign exchange crisis. The special accounts are anticipated to be activated soon by the Chennai-based public sector bank.

4. (d). MM Keeravani

Natu Natu, the super successful song from the Indian film RRR, has received the coveted Golden Globe award for Best Original Song. MM Keeravani is the composer of the history-making music for filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj are the vocalists. "Naatu Naatu," a dance routine featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has become something of an anthem for Rajamouli fans. It made waves with its intricate dance and musical narrative.

5. (b). Harry Brook

England's rising talent Harry Brook made an immediate impression in Test cricket and has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2022. Harry Brook, who was nominated with Babar Azam and Travis Head, won the prize following an outstanding tour to Pakistan in December. The 23-year-old was instrumental in England's 3-0 thrashing of Pakistan, completing the series as the leading run-scorer with 468 runs in three matches.

6. (c). Delhi

According to new statistics from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi is the most polluted city in India in 2022, with PM 2.5 levels more than double the permissible limit and the third-highest average PM10 concentration. In four years, PM2.5 pollution in the national capital has dropped by more than 7%, from 108 micrograms per cubic meter in 2019 to 99.71 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022.

7. (a). Australia

Ashleigh Gardner, Australia's No. 1 rated all-rounder, has closed off a fantastic year by winning the Women's Player of the Month title for December 2022. Gardner beat out England's Charlie Dean and New Zealand starter Suzie Bates for the prized monthly award following her outstanding individual performance against India last month. With seven wickets, the 25-year-old tied for the highest in the five-match series against India, while also scoring 115 runs at an average of more than 50.