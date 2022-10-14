Current Affairs Quiz: 14 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 14 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as PARAM KAMRUPA, the new President of Iraq, and Bulk Drug Park among others.

1. When is World Standards Day observed?

a) October 12

b) October 14

c) October 19

d) October 25

2. President Draupadi Murmu has launched ‘PARAM KAMRUPA’ Supercomputer facility in which IIT?

a) IIT Bombay

b) IIT BHU

c) IIT Delhi

d) IIT Guwahati

3. Who has been elected as the new President of Iraq?

a) Abdul Latif Rashid

b) Ali Allawi

c) Juma Inad

d) Fuad Hussein

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in which state?

a) Uttarakhand

b) Gujarat

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) Tripura

5. The 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in which country?

a) Egypt

b) Kazakhstan

c) Iran

d) Iraq

6. Scientists have found a new ecosystem ‘The Trapping Zone’ in which country?

a) Australia

b) Japan

c) Thailand

d) Maldives

7. India has defeated which country to win Bronze in the ongoing ISSF World Championship 2022?

a) Egypt

b) Germany

c) China

d) Indonesia

Answers

1. (b) October 14

World Standards Day is celebrated every year on October 14 to spread awareness about the significance of standardization in the global economy among regulators, consumers, and industries. The theme for World Standards Day 2022 is ‘Shared Vision for a Better World which aims at increasing the understanding of how standardization is significant in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

2. (d) IIT Guwahati

President of India, Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the PARAM KAMRUPA Supercomputer facility at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The PARAM KAMRUPA is one of its kind supercomputer in the North East Region and is installed under the National Supercomputing Mission.

3. (a) Abdul Latif Rashid

Iraqi Parliament has elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the country’s new President ending Iraq’s political deadlock. The newly elected President of the country has replaced the fellow Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh as the Head of the State after the two-round vote in the Parliament.

4.(c) Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the bulk drug park to be set up in the Haroli Constituency of Una District. Prime Minister during his visit also inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Saloh Village, Haroli, which will come up in Una district at the cost of Rs. 128 crores.

5. (b) Kazakhstan

The 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 13, 2022. In his address, the President of Kazakhstan called for a fresh impetus to multilateral mechanisms and a return to open dialogue.

6. (d) Maldives

The scientists on the Nekton Maldives Mission have discovered evidence of ‘The Trapping Zone’ and described it as an oasis of oceanic life, 500 meters below the surface. The discovery of the trapping zone and oasis of life in the depths surrounding the Maldives provides knowledge that further supports conservation commitments and sustainable ocean management.

7. (b) Germany

India began their ISSF World Championship 2022 campaign with Bronze Medal in the women’s 25m pistol team junior competition in Cairo, Egypt. The trio of Esha Singh, Vibhuti Bhatia, and Naamya Kapoor demolished team Germany 17-1 in the Bronze Medal match to get India on the medal tally on day 1 of the competition.